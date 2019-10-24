What you need to know
- GameClub for iPhone and iPad has launched today.
- Users get access to a library of games for $4.99.
- It will eventually feature over 100 titles, and subscribers get exclusive access to content such as overviews, tips and strategies.
GameClub has launched its subscription based gaming service for iPhone and iPad. Much like Apple Arcade, GameClub gives users access to a library of games for a monthly subscription fee.
GameClub differs from Apple Arcade in a couple of key areas. The focus of the library seems to be on what GameClub describes as "gaming's greatest hits". The library will eventually feature over 100 titles, many of which have been updated for mobile:
Curated by former TouchArcade editor-in-chief Eli Hodapp, GameClub's diverse catalog includes many of the highest-rated mobile games on Metacritic, with multiple titles that topped Apple's own game-of-the-year lists. GameClub is the only place to find these titles, which in aggregate have been downloaded by over 100 million players. Each game is playable without an internet connection and downloaded—not streamed—directly from the App Store.
Many of the titles in GameClub's library are older, classic games that have been left behind by Apple hardware and software advances, now brought to new life by GameClub. Subscribers to the service will also receive exclusive access to in depth overviews, game histories, tips and strategies. Titles you may have heard of include Legendary Wars, Space Miner, Hook Camp and Mini Squadron.
You can view the full library on GameClub's website and you can download GameClub from the App Store now.
