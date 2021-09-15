What you need to know
- Apple's new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 ship with four GPU cores.
- The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max has a five-cour GPU.
- More cores are required to make games run more smoothly.
Apple announced its new round of iPhone 13 products yesterday and as expected, they're looking pretty sweet — especially if you're upgrading from an older iPhone than iPhone 12. Anyone wanting to pick one up should of course do their research — but gamers, in particular, need to be wary. You're going to want an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Why? It's all about the cores.
When Apple announced iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, it noted that they come with an Apple A15 Bionic chip that has four GPU cores. That means gamers can expect up to 30% faster performance than "the competition." And that sounds pretty great — especially if you're switching from whatever that competition happens to be.
A new 6-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores is up to 50 percent faster than the competition, the fastest in any smartphone, and handles demanding tasks smoothly and efficiently, while the new 4-core GPU is up to 30 percent faster than the competition and enables more lifelike visuals and lighting effects in graphics-intensive games
As great as that sounds, things are even better over in the world of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — and it's all thanks to an additional GPU core. Apple says its two high-end iPhones sport a five-core GPU design, allowing for even faster performance.
With 5-nanometer technology, A15 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — features a new 5-core GPU in the Pro lineup that brings the fastest graphics performance in any smartphone, up to 50 percent faster than the leading competition, ideal for video apps, high-performance gaming, and the slate of new camera features.
And there we are. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the best iPhone for gamers, of that there is no doubt. Something to keep in mind when planning your next purchase, perhaps/
