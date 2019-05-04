Star Wars has a long and storied history with games, from classics like X-Wing and TIE Fighter on the PC to newer titles like Galaxy of Heroes. On this Star Wars Day, May the 4th, the App Store and many other game retailers are offering significant discounts on Star Wars games past and present, including discounts on games themselves and on in-app purchases. Here are the best Star Wars game discounts you can get across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Star Wars Games on Sale on Mac

Your favorites

Do you have any favorite Star Wars games, and will you be playing them to celebrate Star Wars Day? We know what we'll be playing. When it comes to iOS there are plenty of Star Wars games to choose from, but Disney Emoji Blitz has some great special offers and helps us with our obsession with all things Disney beyond Star Wars.

When it comes to Mac, you can find a lot of games on Steam. Knights of the Old Republic II: Sith Lords is one of the most beloved Star Wars games of all time, and it's cheaper than ever on Star Wars Day. Since it's an old game, it's cheap regardless of the day of the year, so you can continue playing beyond May the 4th.

