Apple is launching a new sequel to one of Apple Arcade's most popular sim games — Outlanders 2 is here

Apple has just announced that the second iteration of Outlanders, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, is coming to Apple Arcade alongside several other games in June and July.

Outlanders 2 is the upcoming sequel to the beloved town-building game from Pomelo Games. Apple says the second version "will captivate players with its imaginative levels, easy-to-learn but hard-to-master gameplay, and offbeat humor." It's set to feature "A courageous new generation of outlanders" who "are ready to reshape life in the Outlands with new approaches to building and surviving an ecosystem more vibrant than ever before." The new game will launch with 21 levels and challenges that are updated biweekly. It also features fully revamped graphics and new biomes with weather events, twice as many buildings and resources, and new leaders.

Apple Arcade: more coming soon

Apple also announced four brand new titles coming to Apple Arcade: Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, and Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+.

Furthermore, there Outlanders 2 will be joined by Punch Kick Duck+ and Zen Koi Pro+ when they launch on July 3.

Apple is also touting updates to several popular games already on the Apple Arcade Platform, which is just $6.99 or available as part of Apple One. That includes more Greatest players coming to NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, two new acts coming to Sonic Dream Team on June 12, 20 new levels in Crossy Road Castle, and a new Boss Rush event in Bloons TD 6+.

A trip to the arcade:

GameSir G8 Galileo | $99.99 $79.83 at Amazon Plenty of Apple Arcade games are best enjoyed on a controller like this. The GameSir G8 Galileo boasts excellent controls and a healthy discount right now.

More from iMore