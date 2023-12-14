Epic Games Holiday Sale 2023 is a goldmine for Mac gamers

While Apple and Fortnite maker Epic Games are on hilariously bad terms when it comes to mobile gaming, its Epic Games Store for Mac is very much alive and kicking. Launched this week, its 2023 Holiday Sale is the perfect time for Mac gamers to pick up some excellent new titles, not least in the wake of a surge in gaming performance powered by Apple silicon.

So if you’ve recently bought one of Apple’s best MacBooks, such as the M3 Max MacBook Pro, or one of its best Macs, like the M3 iMac, then you should definitely head on over to Epic Games and check out the sale. Not only is Epic offering discounts of up to 75% on some popular titles, but it also offers all users a 33% off Epic Coupon, which gets you even more money off if you spend more than $14.99 (or £11.99 in the UK).

Mac gaming is no longer a laughing stock thanks to the power of Apple silicon, and most notably its M3 chips which feature hardware-accelerated ray-tracing. So whether you want a serious shooter, and intense strategy game, or a fun arcade title for the whole family to get involved with, there’s something for everyone in the Epic Games Holiday Sale for 2023, even on Mac. Here’s how to get involved and some of the titles that caught our eye!

Epic Games Holiday sale for Mac

You can access the Epic Games Holiday Sale through its online store website , or by downloading the Epic Games launcher for macOS . You’ll need to log in, but Epic Games supports a plethora of credentials including Sign in with Apple. Once you’re in, I’d recommend clicking on the “browse” drop-down option next to the search bar. This lets you filter by “Holiday Sale” in the Events section, and macOS in the platform section of the filters bar, so you know you’re only looking at Mac titles.

Some standout titles include the Jackbox Party series , a collaborative entertainment game that’s great for a family get-together or a group of friends hanging out. My personal favorites are Europa Universalis IV , a vast strategy game from Paradox Interactive, and Borderlands 3 . They’re 75% and 85% off respectively before you apply that excellent 33% coupon, meaning you can pick them up for pennies on the dollar. We’ve also spotted the excellent Lego Brick Tales at half price , and stylized offroad racing title Art of Rally . There’s also Disco Elysium , which is PC Gamer’s number one pick in its top 100 PC games for 2023, now 65% off, and more besides. Here’s a full quick list of other titles we’ve spotted:

Elder Scrolls: Online, Kerbal Space Program, Outlast, Prison Architect, Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 plus its respective DLCs, Timberborn, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Bugsnax, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Superliminal, Gone Home, Metro Exodus, Untitled Goose Game, OxenFree, Moonlighter, Celeste, Soma.

The Epic Games sale will run until January 10 at 11 am ET, and of course, if you don’t want to spend any cash, the store will also be giving away 17 free titles during the sale.