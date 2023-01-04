Game at 240fps or 4K/120Hz on Mac thanks to new RTX 4080 Geforce Now tier

NVIDIA has this week unveiled the latest new offering from its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which will let Mac users play games over the cloud at up to 240 frames per second while enjoying ray tracing and DLSS 3, or at 4K and up to 120Hz.

The company revealed (opens in new tab) its upgraded Ultimate membership tier, a $19.99/month subscription which comes as an upgrade to the existing RTX 3080 Tier.

The company says the new GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPODs "will deliver over 64 teraflops of graphics horsepower to an individual user, which is more than 5x that of an Xbox Series X and nearly 1.75x over the previous-generation SuperPODs."

Gaming on a Mac, for all

The power of cloud gaming is perhaps the simplest way to unlock a decent gaming experience on the Mac.

The new version of its Ultimate Tier brings three major benefits. The first is streaming and rendering at up to 240 fps. NVIDIA says that when paired with NVIDIA Reflex, the company's latency-reducing API, the new service will make games feel like you're playing on a desktop PC. Through NVIDIA Reflex, the company says its click-to-pixel latency is now below 40 milliseconds. That's fast!

4K gaming has now been upgraded from 60 fps to 120 fps, and ultrawide monitors will now be supported for the first time at up to 3,840 x 1,600 but also 3440 x 1440 and 2560 x 1080.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW boasts over 1,500 games in its library including hits from EA and Ubisoft, and titles from Steam and Epic Games (including Fortnite, which could be making a return to iPhone's in the near future).

As mentioned, the Ultimate GeForce NOW tier is $19.99, or slightly cheaper if you pay for six months upfront at $99.99.

If you're on the RTX 3080 subscription currently, your plan has been automatically upgraded.

If you've bought a cheap iPhone at AT&T, you'll also get a complimentary six-month Ultimate membership on some eligible 5G plans.