Gamevice Flex will fix the biggest problem with iPhone game controllers

Gamevice has today unveiled its new Flex game controller that will let you play games on your iPhone without removing your phone case.

The Gamevice Flex is the next iteration of the original Gamevice controller, and is designed "to deliver a seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming."

The biggest new upgrade is compatibility with thousands of phone cases, meaning you can game quickly on-the-go without removing your phone case. The new controller has also been updated with features to make it more comfortable and familiar to console players, helping to deliver that more seamless experience between gaming on console to mobile cloud gaming.

Flex on 'em

The new Gamevice Flex for iPhone will cost $109.95 and features new update buttons, Hall effect triggers with a longer range, improved ergonomics for extended playtime, and the return of the 3.5mm jack.

Gamevice CEO Philip Hyun stated, "our focus with Gamevice Flex is to deliver a seamless experience by removing all of the barriers that have made cloud gaming on mobile devices a struggle and inconvenience." He continued "with current form-fitting mobile controllers, there are two major issues: the need to consistently remove your phone case and, once finally in-game, controls that are not a seamless transition from the console. Utilizing feedback from our community combined with our team’s years of design and manufacturing experience, Gamevice Flex will deliver the best mobile cloud gaming experience as more AAA titles come to the cloud.”

Thanks to its buttons the Gamevice Flex is an official 'Designed for Xbox' product. the new controller is coming out in Fall 2022 and will ship with a month subscription to Xbox Games Pass.

A Gamevice controller is perfect for gaming on a device like iPhone 13 thanks to its ergonomics, and it works well with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and of course, Apple Arcade.