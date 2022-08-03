We're getting a new Bomberman and other games on Apple Arcade in August

Four new games are coming to Apple Arcade this month with two Arcade Originals being joined by a pair of App Store Greats.

Fans of Jetpack Joyride can look forward to the second installment as an Apple Arcade exclusive, while Bomberman will also be making an appearance in the App Store. The App Store greats include My Talking Tom+ and Love You to Bits+.

Amazing Bomberman — August 5

Amazing Bomberman "is a brand new Bomberman game featuring stunning visuals and fantastic music created exclusively for the game," with battles changing based on the rhythm of the music. It's an all-new title and one that will no doubt be popular among Bomberman fans new and old.

Jetpack Joyride 2 — August 19

Barry is back for another adventure! "In this case, he will have new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies and make his way through the laboratory to stop the scientists' experiments before it is too late."

Gamers can look forward to new HD graphics, improved animations, and more in a title that is sure to be hugely popular — just like Barry's first outing!

My Talking Tom+ — August 12

It's Talking Tom, what more do you need to know? A free download without ads or any other distractions, My Talking Tom+ has players "adopt this virtual pet, keep him happy and help him explore his world." It might not sound it, but that's surprisingly addictive!

Love You to Bits+ — August 26

Apple says that "Love You to Bits+ is a charmingly cute, purely visual, puzzle-filled, point-and-click, sci-fi adventure spanning all around the universe," and that's all you really need to know. Beyond that, developer Alike Studio says that gamers "will follow the journey of Kosmo, a clumsy, rookie space explorer in search of Nova, his robot girlfriend. After a fatal accident, all of Nova’s pieces get scattered in outer space! So now Kosmo wants to retrieve all Nova’s bits, rebuild her, and get back together."

