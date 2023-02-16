Game in style with the RiotPWR Cloud Gaming Controller now on sale at the Apple Store
Now you can play your iPhone and iPad using the same controller.
Fans of iPhone and iPad gaming can now pick up the RiotPWR Cloud Gaming Controller direct from the Apple Store for $69.95.
The controller, which looks absolutely perfect for playing Apple Arcade games, can be used with iPhones and iPads. It's also currently showing as in stock so you could order one of your very own now.
The controller itself even comes with a USB-C cable so that you can connect it directly to your iPad, while Lightning is used when playing on an iPhone.
Game on
"The RiotPWR is the only Lightning-connected, full-sized, mobile game controller available today," the Apple Store page reads. "This means low latency, no pairing and, because the controller draws its power from the iOS device, there's no battery giving you the most complete console experience on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch." Yes, Apple did just say that this works with the iPod touch. Remember those?
The controller pulls its power from your iPhone or iPad, but there's a Lightning port that allows for passthrough charging while you're playing.
While Apple's promo artwork shows the controller connected to one of Apple's very best iPhones and playing an Apple Arcade game, it's also perfect for cloud gaming — hence the name. In fact, the controller has more than a little bit of the look of an Xbox controller about it. And there's a very good reason for that.
"The controller has all-important "Home" and "Options" buttons to greatly enhance your experience when playing cloud-based services, such as Xbox's Gamepass, or when casting your console games to your iOS device," Apple notes. There's even a built-in audio DAC and headphone port, which is more than Apple's hardware offers most of the time these days.
Want to add the RiotPWR Cloud Gaming Controller to your collection? You can order one from Apple (opens in new tab) right now.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.