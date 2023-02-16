Game in style with the RiotPWR Cloud Gaming Controller now on sale at the Apple Store

Fans of iPhone and iPad gaming can now pick up the RiotPWR Cloud Gaming Controller direct from the Apple Store for $69.95.

The controller, which looks absolutely perfect for playing Apple Arcade games, can be used with iPhones and iPads. It's also currently showing as in stock so you could order one of your very own now.

The controller itself even comes with a USB-C cable so that you can connect it directly to your iPad, while Lightning is used when playing on an iPhone.

Game on

"The RiotPWR is the only Lightning-connected, full-sized, mobile game controller available today," the Apple Store page reads. "This means low latency, no pairing and, because the controller draws its power from the iOS device, there's no battery giving you the most complete console experience on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch." Yes, Apple did just say that this works with the iPod touch. Remember those?

The controller pulls its power from your iPhone or iPad, but there's a Lightning port that allows for passthrough charging while you're playing.

While Apple's promo artwork shows the controller connected to one of Apple's very best iPhones and playing an Apple Arcade game, it's also perfect for cloud gaming — hence the name. In fact, the controller has more than a little bit of the look of an Xbox controller about it. And there's a very good reason for that.

"The controller has all-important "Home" and "Options" buttons to greatly enhance your experience when playing cloud-based services, such as Xbox's Gamepass, or when casting your console games to your iOS device," Apple notes. There's even a built-in audio DAC and headphone port, which is more than Apple's hardware offers most of the time these days.

Want to add the RiotPWR Cloud Gaming Controller to your collection? You can order one from Apple (opens in new tab) right now.