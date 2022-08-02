Octopath Traveler's prequel is now available for iOS

What you need to know:

Octopath Traveler is a JRPG by Square Enix that features eight characters on a journey.

A prequel to the game, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, uses the critically acclaimed HD-2D style that its predecessor does.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is now available for free onhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mapCpmMzjc&ab_channel=SquareEnix iOS and Android devices.

Octopath Traveler was critically acclaimed upon its release, with most players praising the new "HD-2D" graphics style that keeps the pixel art from the 16-bit era, and adds a 3D effect to make every sprite pop. Others, however, wished that they could know more about the world, or that the eight playable characters interacted more.

Square Enix seems to have heard, as they recently released a prequel to the game called Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent takes places a few years before Octopath Traveler, and features another eight characters to play as. This time around, players can build their party in such a way that all eight characters can be in the party and fight in the same battles, instead of having to choose four and leave the other four behind at an inn.

The world of Orsterra is ruled by three tyrants this time around, each hungry for a specific vice: wealth, power, and fame. Players must journey across the continent to free the inhabitants from these tyrant and restore peace to the realm.

Featured in games like the Bravely Default series by the same developer, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent features a risk-reward system in which players can choose to save up battle points for devastating multi-hit attacks, or use up battle points at the expense of future turns. With the addition of elemental weaknesses, weapon types, classes, and shields, players can test their wit and strategic ability in every battle they come across.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is available now for free for iOS and Android devices.