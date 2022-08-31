Shovel Knight Dig to release on Apple Arcade and Nintendo Switch in September
By Nadine Dornieden published
Steel thy shovel!
What you need to know:
- Shovel Knight is a video game franchise by the indie developer, Yacht Club Games.
- One of the games in the Shovel Knight universe, Shovel Knight Dig, was originally slated to release last year, but was delayed.
- Yacht Club Games recently announced that the game is slated to release on September 23, 2022, on Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.
Shovel Knight is one of the biggest indie sensations in recent years, being a perfect marriage between retro aesthetics and modern platforming. The game was initially pitched on Kickstarter, greatly surpassing its goal and becoming a huge success. After over five years, the developers, Yacht Club Games, finally finished adding Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove's free DLC promised in their initial campaign on Kickstarter. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove ended up having four single-player campaigns, co-op mode, and a multiplayer brawler, each with their own achievements and challenges.
Despite having moved on to new franchises, namely the original IP, Mina the Hollower, Shovel Knight still has some life in it as a franchise. Shovel Knight Dig is a game with a similar art style, with the antagonist being a new character called Drill Knight, who steals Shovel Knight's hard-earned loot. The game is procedurally generated, meaning that each playthrough is a completely new experience.
Initially slated for a 2021 release, Yacht Club Games ended up delaying the game. Fans of the blue knight need not fear, however, as a definitive release date was announced yesterday.
The next epic platformer in the Shovel Knight saga is finally on the horizon! We are proud to announce that our ambitious co-developed title, Shovel Knight Dig, will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, & Steam on September 23rd, 2022.Blog: https://t.co/SRXsWJldKo pic.twitter.com/TkribWqOBNAugust 30, 2022
The game will release on September 23, 2022, for Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. For Nintendo Switch and Steam players, the game will be $24.99, but Apple Arcade subscribers can access the game alongside dozens of others with their $5 monthly subscription.
Apple Arcade
Access a catalogue of hundreds of games for the low cost of $5, all in the palm of your hand.
Buy from: Apple (opens in new tab)
Nadine is a freelance writer for iMore with a specialty in all things Nintendo, often working on news, guides, reviews, and editorials. She's been a huge Nintendo fan ever since she got to pet her very own Nintendog, and enjoys looking at Nintendo's place in the video game industry. Writing is her passion, but she mostly does it so that she can pay off her ever-growing debt to Tom Nook. Her favorite genres are simulation games, rhythm games, visual novels, and platformers. You can find her at @stopthenadness on Twitter, where she'll more than likely be reposting cute Animal Crossing content.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.