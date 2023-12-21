LG unveils brand new 4K OLED gaming monitor with a special new feature — Dual Hz to swap from 240Hz to 480Hz

LG has just announced the Ultragear 32GS95UE, a 4K OLED gaming monitor with multiple refresh rates, an impressive response time, and built-in cable management.

The LG Ultragear 32GS95UE feels like it could be a total game changer thanks to one very smart little idea. The Dual-Hz feature allows users to swap between a 4K display at a 240Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD display at a 480Hz refresh rate.

LG is a company known for its monitor innovations. Partnering with Apple itself for the excellent Ultrafine 4K Display , it's clear that LG monitors are of great quality and that the pro price tag is accompanied by a pro feel. The monitor comes with 2 HDMI 2.1 ports and DisplayPort, making it perfect for a Mac Mini but a MacBook Air will require a dock to run it.

Not only is it super impressive that the new LG monitor can run at 480Hz but the ability to swap on the fly means you never have to make that dreaded choice between a higher quality monitor with a lesser refresh rate or a higher refresh rate at the expense of the resolution. It also helps that it comes with a 0.03 ms response time. It comes loaded with the sometimes controversial Anti-Glare coat but we’ll have to get our hands on it to judge just yet. Though we have no price or release date on this just yet, this tech is worth watching all by itself.

Industry-leading – iMore’s take

Even if, through some stroke of bad luck, the LG monitor launches in a bad state, the ideas on paper are super solid. This is an impressive bit of tech that is worth other companies paying attention to. It allows potential customers to have a lot of choice in their setup.

For twitch shooters and online play, you can flick it over to the 480Hz refresh rate display for snappy controls but, when you’re playing something immersive and beautiful, you’ll be grateful for the 4K output. 240Hz is still great, regardless of setup, but the option to choose makes this monitor incredibly enticing. Hopefully, the design is as smart as the idea.