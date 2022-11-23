How to evolve all Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: Stones, Friendship, items, and more

There are 400 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet and each evolution has specific requirements it must meet in order to evolve. Some must have a certain level of friendship, others must be evolved at a certain time of day, still others require the use of a special item, and there are plenty of other specifications too. But with so many special requirements and new ways of evolving brand new Pokémon, it can be hard to keep everything straight. Here are all of the special evolution requirements in Scarlet and Violet so you can get all Pokémon and complete your Pokédex.

How to evolve Pokémon: Level Evolution

(Image credit: iMore)

There are 400 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet and the vast majority of them will evolve when they reach a specific level. The Pokémon in your team that participates in a given battle will earn more experience points, but everyone on your team will earn something when an opponent is defeated. So, if you really need to level someone up fast you can put them in the first position and then swap them out with someone stronger during battle.

Additionally, there are plenty of items like Rare Candy, which you can give to your Pokémon to artificially make them level up without a battle. You can get these rewards by participating in Tera Raid Dens.

Why won't my Pokémon level up at the level it's supposed to? It seems that certain Pokémon on your team in Scarlet and Violet will not evolve if they've only been used in auto-battles or have never been used in battle at all. If a Pokémon passes the level it should have evolved at without evolving, then you can either throw it out into a traditional battle until it levels up again or give it a rare candy and it should evolve. We had this issue in our adventure and have verified that using a rare candy or getting a Pokémon to level up in a traditional battle did fix the problem.

Stone and Item Evolutions

(Image credit: iMore)

These Pokémon evolutions are listed in alphabetical order from the creature they evolve from. Some of these Pokémon simply need to be given an item from the menu in order to level up while others need to hold an item while leveling up. Many of these items can be purchased from Delibird Presents shops at Mesagoza or Cascarrafa.

Applin + Sweet Apple → Appletun

Applin + Tart Apple → Flapple

Bisharp + holding Leader’s Crest + defeat 3 Bisharp w/ Leader’s Crest → Kingambit

Capsakid + Fire Stone → Scovillain

Cetoddle + Ice Stone → Cetitan

Charcadet + Auspicious Armor → Armarouge

Charcadet + Malicious Armor → Ceruledge

Crabrawler + Ice Stone → Crabominable

Eevee + Fire Stone → Flareon

Eevee + Ice Stone → Glaceon

Eevee + Leaf Stone → Leafeon

Eevee + Thunder Stone → Jolteon

Eevee + Water Stone → Vaporeon

Floette + Shiny Stone → Florges

Gimmighoul + 999 Gimmighoul Coins → Gholdengo

Growlithe + Fire Stone → Arcanine

Happiny + holding Oval Stone + level up during day → Chansey

Jigglypuff + Moon Stone → Wigglytuff

Kirlia (male) + Dawn Stone → Gallade

Magneton + Thunder Stone → Magnezone

Misdreavus + Dusk Stone → Mismagius

Murkrow + Dusk Stone → Honchkrow

Petilil + Sun Stone → Lilligant

Pikachu + Thunder Stone → Raichu

Scyther + holding Metal Coat + trade → Scizor

Shellder + Water Stone → Cloyster

Sinistea (Antique Form) + Chipped Pot → Polteageist

Sinistea (Phony Form) + Cracked Pot → Polteageist

Slowpoke + holding King’s Rock + trade → Slowking

Sneasel + holding Razor Claw + level up at night → Weavile

Snorunt (female) + Dawn Stone → Froslass

Sunkern + Sun Stone → Sunflora

Tadbulb + Thunder Stone → Bellibolt

Trade Evolutions

(Image credit: iMore)

As was the case with the very first Pokémon games, there are a few Pokémon that need to be traded in order to reach their final evolutions.

Haunter + trade → Gengar

Scyther + holding Metal Coat + trade → Scizor

Slowpoke + holding King’s Rock + trade → Slowking

Friendship Evolutions

(Image credit: iMore)

You can quickly raise a Pokémon's friendship level with you by playing with it. This means doing things like washing it during a Picnic, letting it run around with you, auto-battling with it. Giving it Potions and not allowing it to faint in battle also helps. Additionally, you can purchase a Soothe Bell from the Delibird Presents shop in Cascarrafa or Mesagoza. This item quickly increases a Pokémon's friendship level with you when used as a held item.

Here are all of the Pokémon that evolve from friendship, listed alphabetically by the Pokémon they evolve from.

Azurill + high friendship → Marill

Chansey + high friendship → Blissey

Eevee + high friendship + knows a Fairy-type move + level up → Sylveon

Eevee + high friendship + level up during day → Espeon

Eevee + high friendship + level up during night → Umbreon

Igglybuff + high friendship → Jigglypuff

Pichu + high friendship → Pikachu

Riolu + high friendship + level up during day → Lucario

Walking Evolutions

(Image credit: iMore)

Since Let's Go mode is brand new with Scarlet and Violet, it makes sense that a few Pokémon now evolve using this method. Throw them out with ZR and then walk next to them for as many steps as is needed then level them up to get them to evolve.

Bramblin + walk 1,000 steps → Brambleghast

Pawmo + walk 1,000 steps → Pawmot

Rellor + walk 1,000 steps → Rabsca

Multiplayer Evolution

(Image credit: iMore)

This dolphin gives us a special new way to evolve. It will only change to its next evolution if it evolves at level 38 or later while the player participates in either local or online multiplayer. Learn how to set up multiplayer in Scarlet and Violet with our guide.

Finizen + level 38 or higher + use in multiplayer → Palafin

Palafin is a tricky evolution in that the only visual difference it will have is a heart on its chest after the evolution sequence. However, you can see a very different form for it while battling. Have it use Flip Turn in battle to swap Palafin out and turn it into Hero Mode. Then when you throw Palafin back out it will look very different.

Time of Day Evolutions

Certain species of Pokémon will only evolve if they level up at the right time of the day. Be careful to keep some of these from hitting the next level if there is more than one option for it to evolve into depending on if it's day or night.

(Image credit: iMore)

Eevee + friendship + level up during day → Espeon

Eevee + friendship + level up during night → Umbreon

Fomantis + level 34 + level up during day → Lurantis

Greavard + level 30 + level up during night → Houndstone

Happiny + holding Oval Stone + level up during day → Chansey

Riolu + friendship + level up during day → Lucario

Rockruff + level 25 + level up during day → Midday Form Lycanroc

Rockruff + level 25 + level up during night → Midnight Form Lycanroc

Rockruff with the “Own Tempo” ability + level 25 + level up between 7-8 pm → Dusk Form Lycanroc

Sneasel + holding Razor Claw + level up during night → Weavile

Yungoos + level 20 + level up during day → Gumshoos

Move & Battle Condition Evolutions

(Image credit: iMore)

There are a small list of Pokémon that will only evolve if they know a certain move or if they use a move a certain number of times in battle. Make sure they are already at the right level to evolve and then let them do their thing.

Bisharp + holding Leader’s Crest + defeat 3 Bisharp w/ Leader’s Crest → Kingambit

Bonsly + knows Mimic + level up at or after level 16 → Sudowoodo

Dunspace + knows Hyper Drill + level up at or after level 32 → Dudunsparce

Eevee + friendship + knows a fairy-type move + level up → Sylveon

Girafarig + knows Twin Beam + level up at or after level 32 → Farigiraf

Primeape + use Rage Fist 20 times → Annihilape

Steenee + knows Stomp + level up at or after level 28 → Tsareena

Gender Evolutions

(Image credit: iMore )

A small number of Pokémon species are gender-based and cannot evolve into another form unless this condition is met.

Combee (female) + level 21 → Vespiquen

Kirlia (male) + Dawn Stone → Gallade

Salandit (female) + level 33 → Salazzle

Snorunt (female) + Dawn Stone → Froslass

Some tricky evolutions

Scarlet and Violet bring us some brand new ways to evolve new Pokémon and some of them aren't straightforward at all. Make sure you have the proper items you need or level up your Pokémon at the right time of the day to make sure you get every Pokémon in the Dex. There are plenty of new moves and Abilities to discover, so have fun getting familiar with all of the new species introduced in Gen 9.