How to trade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet both have exclusive Pokémon that the other game doesn't have, it's a good idea to trade with another player to fill out that Pokédex. Trading is extremely easy to do and you can choose between trading with someone you know with a specific code or trading a random Pokémon in a Surprise Trade. We'll step you through the process and explain there differences between the various trading options.

Link Trade vs Surprise Trade

You have two trading options in Scarlet and Violet. First off, there's Link Trade which lets you connect with a specific person. If you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership then you can use the online aspects, otherwise, you'll have to Link Trade locally with someone nearby. Additionally, you can either search for a random Link Trade partner or enter a Code to find a specific friend to trade with. The other nice thing about Link Trade is that it allows you to refuse a trade offer if you don't like the Pokémon the other player wants to trade.

Meanwhile, Surprise Trade connects you with a random player and is basically what was known as Wonder Trading in previous Pokémon games. While you get to choose which Pokémon you trade in, you don't get any say on what Pokémon you get in return for it. The trade will carry out automatically.

How to Link Trade in Scarlet and Violet

Press the X button to bring up the menu. Tap L to connect to the internet Press A to get past the notification that you're online. Select Poké Portal from the right side of the screen. Select Link Trade. If you want to find a random person to trade with, select Begin Searching. But if you have a specific friend you want to trade with, select Set Link Code and then enter a four to eight-digit code that you two know (you might want to text each other). Choose a Pokémon from your boxes or team that you're willing to trade. Select Trade it. Once the other player has offered a Pokémon you can agree to the trade by selecting Trade it or refuse the trade by selecting Never Mind. If you selected Trade it, you'll need to Save before continuing. If you both agree to the trade then an animation will follow and you two will officially swap Pokémon.

How to Surprise Trade in Scarlet and Violet

Press the X button to bring up the menu. Tap L to connect to the internet Press A to get past the notification that you're online. Select Poké Portal from the right side of the screen. Select Surprise Trade. Select Trade it. Select Save. Press A to get through the next set of instructions. Keep playing and eventually, you'll get a notice that the Suprise Trade has been completed. Open the Poké Portal with the Y button if the notice is still up or Tap X and open it the way you did before. Finally, tap Surprise Trade to see who you got. If you'd like to Surprise Trade again, select Yes and repeat the process.

Get the Pokémon you need

If you want trading to be more effective it helps to trade with someone you know and can agree to a trade to before entering Link Trade. Of course, if you just want to throw a random Pokémon out there via Surprise Trade and hope it trades in for something better that's fine too. With any luck, you'll get all of the exclusive Pokémon your version of the game doesn't have in no time.

