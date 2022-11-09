How to order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED

Pokémon is coming out with a new game made unlike any Pokémon game before, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It's an open-world adventure with new Pokémon to meet and capture. A new Nintendo Switch OLED has been created with the Scarlet and Violet theme all over and was released on November 4, 2022. From the Joy-Con, to the back of the console, to the base, this system has the new Pokémon and crests all over it.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the first open-world Pokémon games on Switch and are going to be one of the biggest video games this holiday season. If you are a fan yourself or are looking for a gift for a Pokémon fan this December, then this special edition OLED is a great choice.

Looking forward to more

(Image credit: iMore)

This isn't the first time Nintendo created a special edition Switch for a specific game. However, it is one of the first Nintendo Switch OLED models to have a game edition alongside the Splatoon 3 Switch OLED. These limited edition consoles quickly become hard to find and this one was no different. We're sure there will be more limited edition OLED models to come as some big games are on the horizon, but if this is the one for you just know that availability is likely to fluctuate and our page will be updated as soon as we get new information.

How to order the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED

(Image credit: iMore)

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED quickly became unavailable by retailers. While we're unsure of whether or not there will be restocks at the moment, we will be updating where they are available here as that news becomes available. You could also check third-party sites such as eBay. If you go this route, please be careful to only buy from reputable sellers.