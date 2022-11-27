Just got a Nintendo Switch? — These are the must have accessories

Whether you've just gotten a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED you want to make sure that you grab a few accessories to go with it. Fortunately, many of these Switch peripherals are on sale for Cyber Monday. Among the most important are protective items that can prevent the gaming system from getting scratched up or damaged.

We'll start off with the accessories that are important for all three gaming systems before diving into accessories you're going to want to get specifically of Switch, then Switch OLED, and finally Switch Lite. Here are all of the most important and most essential Switch accessories to get.

Nintendo Switch accessories to consider

These accessories are very important regardless of which Switch gaming system you have.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128 GB microSD Card | (Was $35) Now $16 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Switch and Switch Lite only offer 32GB of internal storage while the Switch OLED is slightly better, but only offers 64GB. In each case, this is only room for a handful of games. Fortunately, this microSD card greatly expands game file storage space and it's officially licensed by Nintendo.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Zelda Blood Moon| $41 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While playing games on Switch or Switch OLED in TV mode, many players prefer using a traditional controller rather than the Joy-Con that comes in the box. It offers a much better ergonomic grip and extra buttons on the backside. Plus, it comes in plenty of fun Nintendo-themed designs like this Zelda one.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics Game Storage Case for 24 Cartridges| (Was $11) Now $9 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Switch game cartridges are really small and easy to lose, so it's a good idea to have a safe place to store them when not in use. This box can hold up to 24 games and has a hard shell to keep them protected.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Joy-Con - Neon Pink / Green) | $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're planning on playing multiplayer games then an extra pair of Joy-Con are a necessity. Many Switch multiplayers can handle up to four players at once while others can handle up to eight players, but you need enough controllers to go around. They're available in a number of fun colors.

(opens in new tab) HORI Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charge Stand | (Was $35) Now $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Continuing on the extra controller vein, if you do grab some additional Joy-Con, you're going to need a way to charge them up since the Switch can only restore the batteries of two at a time. This charging stand has slots for up to four Joy-Con and has a compact design that won't take up much room.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership | $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) In order to participate in the online features of most Nintendo Switch games players must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. As a perk, it also provides access to a library of NES and SNES games.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership | $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If the Nintendo Switch will be used by multiple people for online play, then you're going to need a Family subscription. It allows up to eight accounts to access online functions as well as the retro NES and SNES games library.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular gaming systems for the last five years with a large library of the best Nintendo Switch games that just continues to grow. Here are the most important accessories for anyone that has just acquired one.

(opens in new tab) iVoler Nintendo Switch Screen Protector | (Was $14) Now $8 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One of the very first things you need to do after getting a Switch is protect it. A tempered screen protector prevents that expensive display from getting scratched and makes it easier to clean off oily fingerprints.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch | $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The last thing you want is for the portable Switch to get banged up shortly after you purchase it. To prevent this from happening, you'll want to get a carrying case. PowerA's come with different Nintendo designs on them, feature a small storage space for accessories, and can hold multiple game cartridges.

(opens in new tab) OIVO Switch Grip | Was $19) Now $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Although the Switch isn't that heavy it can become awkward to hold for long stretches. Fortunately, this accessory makes it much more convenient to hold and also provides five cartridge slots for storing games.

Nintendo Switch OLED accessories

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

The Switch OLED is the largest Switch system yet and features a bigger OLED display that makes game visuals come through a whole lot better. Plus, it offers double the internal storage space of a Switch or Switch Lite, but it's still only enough hold about six games-worth of data.

(opens in new tab) iVoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Switch OLED | $7 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Switch OLED is slightly larger than the original Switch and so it needs to use the proper-sized screen protector. Fortunately, this one also comes with an alignment frame to make installation easier. Plus, there are four frames total in case you mess up or need to install a replacement down the road.

(opens in new tab) Fintie Carrying Case for Switch OLED | $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Since the Switch OLED is slightly larger than the original Switch, it doesn't always fit in the same carrying cases. This one perfectly houses the OLED, provides storage space, and comes in several fun designs.

(opens in new tab) ZenGrip Pro for Nintendo Switch OLED | $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's a well-known fact that the Switch OLED isn't the most comfortable thing to hold since it doesn't have any ergonomic grips. But this accessory easily slides into place and makes the gaming system much easier to hold. Plus, it comes with a case that fits the grip, so you can easily travel with it.

Nintendo Switch Lite accessories

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

The Switch Lite is a handheld-only gaming system and the smallest Switch that Nintendo has released. Since it doesn't have the ability to connect to a TV nor rumble and motion controls, it's also the least expensive one. Here are the most important accessories for Switch Lite.

(opens in new tab) iVoler Nintendo Switch Lite Screen Protector | $7 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Switch Lite is by far the smallest Switch system out there, but the screen can still get scratched rather easily. Shortly after taking the handheld out of the box, make sure to install a reliable screen protector like this tempered glass one. It comes in a three-pack in case you need to use extras.

(opens in new tab) ButterFox Slim Carrying Case for Switch Lite | $9 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Since it's the cheapest, the Switch Lite is often purchased by budget-conscious folks, so here's a very wallet-friendly carrying case to house it. It comes in a few different colors, offers storage space, and has cartridge slots for up to 19 games.

(opens in new tab) Skull & Co. GripCase Lite | (Was $20) Now $16 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Though smaller than the other two Switch systems, the Switch Lite can also cause hand cramping when held for long stretches. So you'll want to grab a protective case that offers helpful grips as well.

Necessary Switch gear

Regardless of which Nintendo Switch you purchase, you're going to want to make sure that you grab a few accessories as well. Since each of these systems is relatively costly, you at least want to protect them with a screen protector and carrying case. There are plenty of screen protectors on the market, but our top pick is the iVoler Tempered Glass screen protector as it works well for each Switch model and comes in multi-packs in case you need extras.

As far as carrying cases go, you always want ones that have a convenient handle for toting around on the go. Plus, having some storage room inside for extra accessories like earbuds, extra Joy-Cons, and game cartridges is important. You can't go wrong when choosing a Switch carrying case from PowerA, Fintie, or ButterFox.

Of course, if you specifically envision the Switch or Switch OLED getting used as a multiplayer gaming station for split-screen or couch co-op then you'll want to get additional controllers to go around. Remember that many Switch multiplayer games can support up to four players from one device and some can go as high as eight from one Switch. So in addition to having controllers, you'll want a way to charge them as well.