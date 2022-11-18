Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to delete your game and start over

You've chosen your starter and got on your way through the new open-world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Maybe there's something you wish you had done earlier in your journey. Maybe you're regretting your choice of starter Pokémon. Luckily, you're not stuck with your choices! You can easily delete and restart the game with these steps.

Delete your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and start over

If you're struggling to figure out how to start your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game over, you're not alone! How to go about it isn't obvious, but it is simple once you know the steps.

**Note: Any Pokémon you've caught or progress you've made will be deleted in this process. You will want to move any Pokémon you wish to keep to Pokémon HOME.

1. On the home screen of your Nintendo Switch, go to System Settings.

(Image credit: iMore)

2. Select Data Management from the menu on the left side of the screen

(Image credit: iMore)

3. From the Data Management options, scroll to the bottom and select Delete Save Data.

(Image credit: iMore)

4. From the list of games, select Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.

(Image credit: iMore)

5. When the warning message appears, select Delete Save Data.

(Image credit: iMore)

6. Once it is erased, a message will show saying it was successfully deleted, click OK.

(Image credit: iMore)

7. Go back to the home screen by pressing the Home button on the right Joy-Con.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear /iMore)

8. Select Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and begin your new game!

(Image credit: Nintendo (Screenshot))

Enjoy it all again

You have the opportunity to start Pokémon Scarlet and Violet again in the palm of your hands! Select a new starter, try out a new path to see how it changes your experience of the game, and see new things. Now that you know the process, you can follow it to start over any time and to delete any Nintendo Switch game you loved enough to play it over and over again. Good luck on your adventure and enjoy your new start!