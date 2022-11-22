Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries: All 32 Ominous Stake locations and how to catch each Legendary Pokémon

In addition to the Legendary ride that accompanies you on your trip through the Paldea region, players have the chance of encountering four other Legendary Pokémon. However, these other four are locked away and you must break the seal on their shrines by pulling up eight Ominous Stakes for each Legendary before you can face them in battle. We'll go over all Stake locations, how to get another Koraidon or Miraidon, and end on how to defeat each of these Legendary Pokémon .

All Scarlet and Violet Legendaries

As is usually the case with Pokémon games, some of the most powerful creatures cannot be caught until after you've defeated the main story. Here are all of the Legendaries to catch in Scarlet and Violet's endgame along with their types and weaknesses. We'll go further into where to find Stakes for each Legendary further in and discuss the best Pokémon to use against them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokémon Type Weakness Koraidon (Scarlet Lv 72) Fighting / Dragon Ice, Flying, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy (x4) Miraidon (Violet Lv 72) Electric / Dragon Ice, Ground, Dragon, Fairy Wo-Chien (Lv 60) Dark / Grass Fire, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug (x4), Fairy Chien-Pao (Lv 60) Dark / Ice Fire, Fighting (x4), Bug, Rock, Steel, Fairy Ting-Lu (Lv 60) Dark / Ground Water, Grass, Ice, Fighting, Bug, Fairy Chi-Yu (Lv 60) Dark / Fire Water, Fighting, Ground, Rock

Koraidon / Miraidon

(Image credit: iMore)

After defeating the main story, return to the bottom of the Crater and you'll find the rival version of Koraidon (Scarlet) or Miraidon (Violet) waiting to be caught and battled. Unfortunately, you cannot get both Legendaries in one copy of the game. If you have Scarlet, you'll have Koraidon waiting for you, while Violet players will have Miraidon waiting.

Koraidon and Miraidon will both be at Level 72, so you'll want to make sure your team is at least Level 65 before fighting it. Enter the Research Station, step on the green portal and choose Research Station No. 4. After teleporting, leave the building and make your way to the very bottom (use your Koraidon or Miraidon to jump down over the ledge to go faster). The rival Legendary will be waiting on top of an incline. Go interact with it to start the battle. We highly recommend trading your Koriadon or Miraidon with another player for the other version exclusive to help you complete your Pokédex once you capture it.

Koraidon is a Fighting / Dragon-type so its weaknesses are Ice, Flying, Psychic, Dragon, and the hard-hitter Fairy, which does four times the damage. Excellent Pokémon to bring to this battle are Baxcalibur, Beartic, Cloyster, Cetitan, Koraidon, Scream Tail Jigglypuff, and Gardevoir. Keep hitting it with its weaknesses but not enough to make it faint and then throw out Ultra Balls or your Master Ball to catch it.

Miraidon is an Electric / Dragon-type and as such it is weak to Ice, Ground, Dragon, and Fairy attacks. Many of the Pokémon we listed to use against Koraidon are the same for taking down Miraidon, but since it's not weak to Psychic, there are some slight changes. The best Pokémon to take against it are Miraidon, Baxcalibur, Beartic, Closter, Cetitan, and Tinkaton. Keep belting it with weaknesses until it's in the red and then catch it by throwing Ultra Balls or speed things up with a Master Ball.

How to unlock and catch Ting-Lu

(Image credit: iMore)

You'll need to run around Paldea and gather all eight Green Stakes (they look very yellow) that are in the ground before you can access Ting-Lu's shrine. Once you pull out the final Stake, head to the large round Green Shrine and take Ting-Lu on. Here's where to find each Stake and the Shrine.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ting-Lu: All 8 Green Ominous Stakes and Shrine Locations Object How to get it Green Ominous Stake 1 West Province (Area Two): North of the Asada desert on top of a rock near several stone columns. Green Ominous Stake 2 West Province (Area Two): In the middle of some grass along the river south of Casseroya Lake. Green Ominous Stake 3 West Province (Area Two): On top of a cliff near a tree on the south part of where Casseroya Lake meets the sea. Green Ominous Stake 4 Casseroya Lake: On top of a tall island on the south side of the lake. Green Ominous Stake 5 Casseroya Lake: On top of the largest island's eastern side. Green Ominous Stake 6 West Province (Area Three): On a green cliff where the river meets Glaseado Mountain Green Ominous Stake 7 North Province (Area Three): On a snowy mountain slope on the most eastern tip of Glaseado Mountain. Green Ominous Stake 8 Casseroya Lake: On a cliff next to the northern river that empties into the sea. Ting-Lu Shrine Casseroya Lake: A large yellow door north of Casseroya Lake with a small path leading to it.

How to catch Ting-Lu

(Image credit: iMore)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokémon Type Weakness Ting-Lu (Lv 60) Dark / Ground Water, Grass, Ice, Fighting, Bug, Fairy

Ting-Lu will be Level 60 when you free it, so make sure your team is at Level 55 or higher before initiating this battle. We also recommend turning off auto-saves and manually saving right before the battle. That way if you accidentally defeat it, you can restart and still have all your Ultra Balls.

It's weak to Water, Grass, Ice, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy attacks and as such good Pokémon to use against it are Tinkaton, Scyther, Vespiquen, Glalie, and Glaceon. If you're far over Level 60, you might want to consider using Flying-type attacks instead since these perform well but aren't super effective. In that case, Scyther and Vespiquen are still excellent choices.

This moose's Ability, Vessel of Ruin, does lower your team's Special Attacks, so it might take more hits than you'd usually expect to bring it into the red. When its health is low, throw Ultra Balls until you catch it.

How to unlock and catch Chien-Pao

(Image credit: iMore)

You'll need to run around Paldea and gather all 8 Yellow Ominous Stakes that are in the ground. Once you've gathered them all, you can head to the Shrine to take on Chien-Pao. Here's where to find all Yellow Ominous Stakes and Chien-Pao's Shrine.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Chien-Pao: All 8 Yellow Ominous Stakes and Shrine Locations Object How to get it Yellow Ominous Stake 1 South Province (Area Six): On top of a hill that is south of the six white towers near the path. Yellow Ominous Stake 2 West Province (Area One): On a cliff jutting out from the mountain northwest of Cortondo. Yellow Ominous Stake 3 West Province (Area One): On top of a tall mesa that is northwest of the West Province (Area One) - Central Pokémon Center. Yellow Ominous Stake 4 West Province (Area One): On a cliff southeast of the ruins. Fast traveling to the West Province (Area One) - North Pokémon Center will get you close. Yellow Ominous Stake 5 South Province (Area Two): At the base of a cliff that is northwest of the Pokémon League headquarters. Yellow Ominous Stake 6 Cascarrafa: Behind a tree on the southern side of the city. Yellow Ominous Stake 7 South Province (Area Six): On a cliff overlooking the river that flows into the sea. Yellow Ominous Stake 8 South Province (Area Six): Inside a cave that's east of the main path between Cortando and the sea. Ting-Lu Shrine South Province (Area Six): Climb up a cliff to the southwest of Asado desert and interact with the big yellow door.

How to catch Chien-Pao

(Image credit: iMore)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokémon Type Weakness Chien-Pao (Lv 60) Dark / Ice Fire, Fighting (x4), Bug, Rock, Steel, Fairy

Chien-Pao will be Level 60, so you'll want your team to be at Level 55 or higher when you go looking for it. It's a Dark/Ice-type, which means it's especially weak to Fighting, but also Fire, Bug, Rock, Steel, and Fairy attacks. You want a team that can weaken it but not take it out completely.

This ice leopard's Ability, Sword of Ruin, decreases the Defense stat of all Pokémon on the field by 25%, so your team will be easier to take down than usual. Come prepared with Pokémon that have food Defense stats or bulk them up before you come. Attack it with Fire, Rock, Fairy, or Steel-type attacks. We recommend using Pyroar, Skeledirge, Tinkaton, and Arcanine. Once you weaken it, throw Ultra Balls at it until it gets caught.

How to unlock and Catch Chi-Yu

(Image credit: iMore)

You'll need to run around Paldea and gather all 8 Blue Stakes that are in the ground. Once you pull out the final Blue Stake, head to the shrine. The locations for all Stakes and the Shrine are explained below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chi-Yu: All 8 Blue Ominous Stakes and Shrine Locations Object Location Blue Ominous Stake 1 North Province (Area One): On a grassy cliff to the south of the river that flows out from Glaseado Mountain to the east. Blue Ominous Stake 2 North Province (Area One): On a cliff between Glaseado Mountain and a smallish lake. Blue Ominous Stake 3 Tagtree Thicket: Next to a tree on a cliff north of the river Blue Ominous Stake 4 Glaseado Mountain: On a grassy cliff between two trees just south of the mountain. Blue Ominous Stake 5 East Province (Area Two): Next to a large tree on a cliff just northeast of Lavincia. Blue Ominous Stake 6 North Province (Area Two): Next to some ruins on the far east side of the map, north of the river. Blue Ominous Stake 7 North Province (Area Two): Next to a tree on a cliff that is to the northeast of the North Province (Area Two) Pokémon Center. Blue Ominous Stake 8 Fury Falls: On one of the cliffs that leads up to a jagged black point. Ting-Lu Shrine Province (Area Two): In a cave south of Stake 8, between the river and Team Star's base.

How to catch Chi-Yu

(Image credit: iMore)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokémon Type Weakness Chi-Yu (Lv 60) Dark / Fire Water, Fighting, Ground, Rock

You'll want your team to be at Level 55 or higher before taking on Chi-Yu. Though it looks like a Water-type, this goldfish is a Dark/Fire-type that is weak to Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock attacks. Some of the Pokémon we recommend bringing to this fight are Quaquaval, Hawlucha, Koraidon, Miraidon, Mudsdale, and Gyarados.

Chi-Yu's Ability is Beads of Ruin, which decreases the Special Defense stat of all Pokémon on the field other than the Pokémon with this Ability, by 25%. So be prepared for your team to be hit harder by Special Attacks. Use plenty of your best potions and revives if you have to while attacking. Once you get its health in the red, throw Ultra Balls until it gets caught.

How to unlock and catch Wo-Chien

(Image credit: iMore)

Players will need to locate and interact with each of the purple Ominous Stakes hidden around the South Province Areas. Here's where to find them all along with the Shrine's location.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wo-Chien: All 8 Purple Ominous Stakes and Shrine Locations Object Location Purple Ominous Stake 1 Artazon: Just southwest of the Artazon gym on top of a red hill. Purple Ominous Stake 2 Los Platos: On a cliff south of the Academy and northeast of the Los Platos (East) Pokémon Center. Purple Ominous Stake 3 South Province (Area One): Southeast of the Academy near the bridge that connects South Province (Area Three) to South Province (Area One). Purple Ominous Stake 4 South Province (Area Three): East of the Academy, between Mesagoza and the main path. You'll find it on top of a tall red mesa. Purple Ominous Stake 5 South Province (Area Four): Southwest of the Los Platos (East) Pokémon Center on top of the cliff facing the lighthouse. Purple Ominous Stake 6 South Province (Area Five): On top of a hill northeast of the Los Platos Pokémon Center. Purple Ominous Stake 7 East Province (Area One): Northwest of the trail leading from Mesagoza to Artazon, at the edge of a cliff with grass. Purple Ominous Stake 8 South Province (Area One): On the southeast part of this area on top of a cliff. Wo-Chien Shrine South Province (Area One): Fly down from Stake 8 and you'll see a big purple door at the Southeast part of South Province (Area One).

How to catch Wo-Chien

(Image credit: iMore)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokémon Type Weakness Wo-Chien (Lv 60) Dark / Grass Fire, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug (x4), Fairy

As with the other three imprisoned Legendaries, you'll want your team to be at Level 55 or higher before facing Wo-Chien. This Dark/Grass-type is weak to Fire, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug, and Fairy attacks. But note that Bug Attacks will damage it four times harder than the rest. You want to hit it hard, but not enough that it faints, otherwise you won't be able to catch it at that time.

We recommend having some or all of these in your party: Skeledirge, Pyroar, Tinkaton, Hawlucha, Baxcalibur, Toxtricity, and Muk. Just be aware that Wo-Chien's Ability is Tablets of Ruin, which decreases the Attack stat of all Pokémon on the field other than the Pokémon with this Ability, by 25%. So your Attacks won't be as powerful as normal.

Bring plenty of potions and revives to keep your team alive and going during this battle. Once you get Wo-Chien's health low enough that the bar turns red, chuck Ultra Balls at it until it gets caught.

Powerful Legendaries

Once you've collected every Ominous Stake and have captured each Legendary, you can have a really cool team filled with powerful Pokémon. Remember that these are harder opponents than usual with unique Abilities that make them harder to defeat in battle. So come prepared with Potions, Revives, and other boosts to give your Pokémon a good shot.

Additionally, you'll probably want to use your Master Ball when facing one of these Legendaries. The rival Koraidon and Miraidon will be the hardest opponents, so they might be the best one to use this special Ball on. Once you have another one of these dual-type Dragon Pokémon, you can trade one of them to another player in order to get the Legendary exclusive that isn't in your game.