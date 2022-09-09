All Splatoon 3 amiibo and what they do

Splatoon is a bit of an unusual franchise for Nintendo, as while the first game launched during the lifetime of the less-than-popular Wii U, the series has endured, becoming a favorite among its followers and selling over 18 million copies across the first two games. Being successful, both games also garnered a solid lineup of amiibo accessories.

Now, Splatoon 3 is here, and with it comes new amiibo, as well as support for the slate of past amiibo across the franchise. Players can easily scan their amiibo to receive bonuses when playing, such as new cosmetic items that'll help set your chosen Inkling or Octoling apart from the rest. Receiving overall critical praise, this is a game that fans of the past titles (as well as curious newcomers) won't want to miss out on.

Note: Some amiibo are now out of production or are very hard to find even when in stock. As a result, availability in this list is prone to extreme fluctuation. Additionally, amiibo are not region-locked.

Boost your Splatoon experience with these amiibo

Coming soon

Nintendo is working on some new Splatoon 3 amiibo minifigures, with Smallfrye, a blue Octoling, and a yellow Inkling all confirmed so far. While they are slated to be available for purchase sometime this holiday, we don't have any other details available right now.

Ink your way to victory

Splatoon 3 offers new and familiar ways to play as one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2022, but if you're looking to get a tiny edge here and there, you'll want to brush off your amiibo collection and see if there are any obvious ones that you should be adding to your list.

Naturally, you'll want to make sure you grab the new Splatoon 3 amiibo this holiday. Being specifically released for this game, they're sure to offer great benefits that you won't want to miss out on.

While Splatoon 3 isn't a particularly big game right now, it's still going to need some space. If you find your Nintendo Switch is getting full and you're like me, which means that you really hate removing games, there's a tiny chance you'll play later then you'll want to and grab one of the best microSD cards. These will easily expand your storage space at a low price.