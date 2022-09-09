Splatoon 3: Inkling or Octoling — Which is better?

Another turf war has started between the Octolings and Inklings with Splatoon 3. It's time to choose your side. If this new title is your introduction to this popular, non-violent shooter, you may be wondering which side to choose. We've gathered information on these two species to help you decide, and the difference is largely cosmetic.

Splatoon 3: Does my choice affect the story?

Just like the first two games in the series, Splatoon 3 features a single player story mode. As you can with the multiplayer mode, story mode allows you to choose between Octolings and Inklings. The story does not change based on your decision. You will see the same gameplay either way.

Splatoon 3: Inklings

The Inklings are considered the main protagonist of the series. They are humanoids that take a squid form when in the water. They are one of a few remaining species when the rising sea levels cause life on Earth to dissipate. Before the time of the game series, the Octarians and Inklings got into a war to control the new land where the Octarians were sent away after the Inklings rebounded from a defeat.

Their hairstyles are reminiscent of their squid form in the way their tentacles have that more bubbly-ended shape. You'll also notice that the black markings on their humanoid face are connected in the center compared to the Octolings, which are separated.

Splatoon 3: Octolings

The Octolings are also in humanoid form, however, their swimming form is an octopus instead of a squid. This species became a set of playable characters in Splatoon 2 once a player has beaten the Octo Expansion and are now available in Splatoon 3 as a starting character. The Octolings used to be part of the enemy Octarian army, but the ones that are playable believe in uniting with the Inklings ad have left leader DJ Octavio to pursue peace between the two.

The Octoling hairstyles show suction cups on the tops of their humanoid form, adding a bubbly look, and thin out at the bottom as their tentacles in octopus form do. On their humanoid faces, the black markings around their eyes do not connect in the center like an Inkling's does.

Make your choice and make a splat-sh

No matter which species you choose, you're on the good side. Although there is a little bit of history between the two they're really trying to come together. Each species offers a little different aesthetic, so it really comes down to preference. Give your Nintendo Switch the best accessories and get ready for war!