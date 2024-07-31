One of the best puzzle games of the year is now free to play on iPhone with your Netflix subscription

Netflix is once again bringing the mobile gaming fight to Apple and the Apple Arcade service with a healthy dose of new additions to its Netflix games library.

Headlining a batch of five new games now available on the service is the critically acclaimed Arranger. A “role-puzzling” game, brain teasers are pushed to the fore of this Zelda-like adventure.

Arranger | Official Game Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It’s been praised for its innovative gameplay mechanics — as your adventurer moves through the tile-built world, those tiles move around them, and you’ll have to use the different properties of the shifting tiles to progress through the game’s dungeons.

It’s joined by action role-playing game The Dragon Prince: Xadia, based on the Netflix animated series The Dragon Prince, offering co-op anime-styled dungeon crawling.

The humorosly titled Sports Sports gives the game away with its name — it’s all about sports and is a pixel art track-and-field game with 12 events to take place in, well timed for the Paris Olympics taking place right now. It’s got three-player local co-op to let you challenge your mates with.

Rounding out the five new additions are Minesweeper — a travel-themed glow-up of the classic grid-based puzzler — and Too Hot to Handle 3, a dating game based on the horny Netflix show of the same name.

More to come

Though it’s not available today, there’s one more game waiting in the wings — August 15 will see the arrival of Netflix Stores: Emily in Paris. It’s a romantically-tinged interactive story that mirrors the events of the Emily in Paris TV show.

All the games are available on iOS devices and Android phones, and are available for free with a Netflix subscription.

Netflix has taken a really aggressive approach to carving out a gaming market share in the past year, with more than 100 games now available as part of the service. It’s got a great balance of ‘core’ gaming titles — big action hits such as the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy and Hades, strategy titles like Into The Breach, and beat-em-ups like Turtles Shredder’s Revenge — and more casual tabletop, card and puzzle games. That they’re thrown in for free on top of a Netflix subscription only sweetens the deal — and makes the $6.99 Apple Arcade subscription start to feel a bit pricey.