PlayStation unveils stunning new official iPhone controller
By Stephen Warwick published
The Backbone One — PlayStation Edition is here.
PlayStation and Backbone have today unveiled a brand new official PlayStation edition of its Backbone One controller for iPhone.
"I am thrilled to introduce Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, an officially licensed mobile controller for iPhone users," said Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira.
The PlayStation Edition builds on the original Backbone One for iPhone but brings with it official PlayStation licensing as evidenced in its color scheme and customary PlayStation Buttons.
Play anywhere
With the Backbone One, users can plug the controller into their iPhone and play any PS5 or PS4 game over broadband internet using the power of PlayStation Remote Play.
What's more, the Backbone one also works with App Store games and other streaming services that support controllers. That includes not only Apple Arcade titles and App Store games but also Xbox Game Pass. There's also now a Backbone app tailored to the PlayStation with integrations including custom glyphs and a dedicated section for new releases and updates from PlayStation.
The Backbone One runs using the power of your iPhone so doesn't require charging, but it does support passthrough charging.
The new Backbone One — PlayStation Edition will be available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom at launch.
The Backbone one works with all of Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 13.
Check it out!
Stephen covers news about Apple from the frozen North of Scotland. That includes breaking hardware and software news from Apple, accessory makers, developers, and the wider mobile tech industry as a whole. Stephen also produces industry analysis and insight on the biggest stories of the moment and has interviewed some of the industry’s leading names for pieces on iOS development, Apple’s financial performance, litigation, and more. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.