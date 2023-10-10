Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 hits stunning new low price in Prime Big Deal Days sale
240Hz and Dual QHD displays...
When it comes to spectacularly silly gaming monitors, it doesn't get more spectacular or silly than the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9, a curved QLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curved screen.
Usually an eye-watering $1,399, Amazon just lopped $500 off the price for its Prime Big Deal Days sale, bringing it to a new all-time low of just $899.
Pixels galore — $500 off
SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor |
$1399 $899 at Amazon
Peak gaming performance
Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 is one of the most insane gaming monitors on the market, with epic resolution, QLED lighting, 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync, and more.
Price check: B&H Photo $1499 | Best Buy - not available
The spec and feature list of the Odyssey G9 is frankly terrifying. It's a 49-inch display, sporting 5120 x 1440 resolution. That means it can display two full-size 1440p screens side-by-side. It has a 1000R curved display, matching the curve of the human eye to reduce strain and make viewing a more pleasant experience.
It features Quantum Dot technology and QLED to provide a very bright and vivid picture, and its 240Hz display will make for the smoothest gaming experience imaginable.
It also comes with a nifty stand for height, swivel, and tilt adjustments.
If this monitor is just too big or too expensive for you, there are a couple of great alternatives also available in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. There's a cheap LG Ultrawide HD number for just $176, or this LG Ultragear 4K UHD monitor for $576 if you want a higher resolution. the Odyssey remains our favorite pick, however, thanks to the massive $500 discount it has right now. Move fast though, as this likely won't be around for very long. This is a very popular and well-rated monitor, with more than 6,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
