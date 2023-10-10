This 4K gaming monitor is the best Prime Big Deal Days has to offer with $100 off
UltraGear, Ultra Savings.
Black Friday might still be a few weeks away, but the ongoing Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a great time to pick up a brand-new gaming monitor, such as this LG UltraGear.
With 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a stunning $100 discount you can't go far wrong with this one.
LG UltraGear 4K - $120 off
LG Ultragear 4K UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor |
$699 $595 at Amazon
4K goodness
With 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10 support, this gaming monitor will supply even the hungriest gaming PC.
Price check: B&H Photo $596 | Best Buy $599
This LG UltraGear features 3840 x 2160 resolution so you can game in up to 4K resolution, as well as view macOS Sonoma as an external display for your Mac. It has refresh rates of up to 144Hz for epic refresh rates on PC, as well as 120Hz compatibility with games consoles including the Xbox Series X and PS5. It also has a 1ms response time, HDR 10 support, and AMD FreeSync. The subtle, understated design means it won't look out of place in an office so you can definitely use this as a dual-purpose monitor for work and play. It has a 2500:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits of brightness and HDR support.
It also features some pretty wild gaming tools like crosshairs and a built-in FPS counter. There are also three viewing modes, gamer, FPS, or RTS, to optimize settings for different games.
If the UltraGear isn't up your street, we've also found a stunning deal on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9, now just $899, as well as this LG Ultrawide HD monitor for just $175.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a two-day event on October 11-12, showcasing a second run at some of the best Prime Day deals from earlier this year. It's a great time to get your hands on some cheap gear before the Black Friday madness.
