Another developer gives a not-so-subtle hint that Apple's VR headset is coming to WWDC

A co-founder of a popular VR beat game is the next developer to give a hint that WWDC 2023 is going to focus on Reality Pro, Apple's rumored VR headset.

Beat Saber is a rhythm-based game in VR, available on Meta Quest and Sony's PSVR 2, where you use two swords to whack a number of boxes that correspond to the bear of the music that's currently playing. It features artists such as Queen, Lizzo, Linkin Park, and many more.

Seeing a tweet by Hello Games founder Sean Murray earlier this week, and now Jaroslav Beck for Beat Saber - either Apple doesn't mind them clearly hinting towards what's going to be announced on June 5, or they're too excited about what they've been shown behind closed doors.

We're going to go with both theories here - but with under a week to go before WWDC 2023, rumors and hype are going into overdrive, as is tradition with the event in recent years.

What other games could be coming?

June 5th is going to be🍿🕶️May 30, 2023 See more

Let's just assume that, yes, not only is Apple's VR headset will be announced on June 5, but a bunch of developers will also be brought onto the stage, or announced through a press release, that many games are coming to the headset, through Apple Arcade.

The question is - what other games could make a good impression on Apple VR? One big coup would be Half-Life Alyx from Valve - a fantastic VR game that allows you to walk through the game's dystopian City 17 setting, while shooting down headcrabs and Combine enemies.

As the game hasn't been made available outside of Steam since its release in 2020, and it would be a nice callback to when Steam first arrived on the Mac in 2010 with Half-Life 2 and the Orange Box collection.

Resident Evil 4 Remake had a VR version announced in May for PSVR 2, so with Resident Evil Village available on the Mac App Store, this would be a good way of offering the latest release of the series to Apple platforms.

Whatever the case, it looks like we'll be in for a show on June 5 - but do you think we'll be seeing a bunch of games announced at the keynote? Head on over to the iMore Forums to give your two pence.