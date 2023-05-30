No Man's Sky for Apple VR hinted at in cryptic tweet, days before WWDC

If you were hoping to be playing No Mans's Sky by Christmas on your Mac, there may finally be some hope of this happening - but it could be coming to Apple's VR headset, thanks to a cryptic tweet.

Hello Games' sprawling space sim was first released in 2015 for PlayStation 4 and PC, where it can create a bunch of procedurally-generated planets that you can visit and land on, while collecting items that you can eventually use to craft into improving your weapons and ship.

The game was announced to be coming to iPad and Mac at WWDC 2022 alongside Resident Evil: Village, but there's been radio silence since.

But with WWDC 2023 just days away, and Hello Games' founder Sean Murray posting two tweets on May 29, showing a lone Apple, hinting that we may be about to see it appear very soon.

Flying around in Apple VR?

🍏 https://t.co/D0DSBqCZgLMay 29, 2023 See more

Even though it's just been two tweets with two different Apple emojis, it's not a stretch to imagine that this relates to No Man's Sky coming to Apple's iPad and Mac devices.

But with WWDC 2023 coming in a week's time, and rumors that its Apple VR headset is going to be announced at the keynote on June 5, it makes sense to see the game appear to this new product to help it appeal to some gamers who love VR games.

It also makes sense - playing No Mans's Sky in VR is an incredible experience, especially as you look around when sat in your ship, flying through hyperspace. You can imagine that both Apple and Hello Games decided to hold off from bringing the game out to Mac and iPad, and instead wait for the headset to arrive so it could be played on that too.

Whatever the case, we don't have long to wait to see if Murray is indeed hinting towards this, but if you've got another theory, share it with us over at the iMore Forums.