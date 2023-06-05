Apple Reality Pro headset shipments may not start until 2024

A top insider says Apple's hotly-anticipated Apple Reality Pro VR headset may not begin mass shipments until late 2023 or even next year, suggesting we'll have a long wait following its announcement.

In a tweet leading up to the WWDC 2023 keynote, Ming-Chi Kuo stated, "mass shipments of Apple's AR/MR headset device are now expected to begin in late 4Q23 or early 2024." That's a revision from a previous window of Q3 2023, around the time of the iPhone 15's expected launch.

Kuo also said shipments in 2023 "are likely to be lower than the market consensus" but that investors' eyes will be on "whether the new product announcement will convince people that Apple's AR/MR headset device is the next star in consumer electronics."

Apple VR WWDC 2023

Apple VR could be a surprise star of the show when Tim Cook takes the stage later today. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and new MacBooks, as well as possibly a new desktop Mac.

Rumors indicate the headset could cost up to $3,000 and be capable of mixed reality offerings including augmented reality and full VR experiences. Applications include use for video conferencing through FaceTime, gaming, and use as an external Mac display.

If this latest rumor is true, we might have to wait for some time before Apple starts actually selling headsets to customers. That's to be expected given it will rely heavily on third-party apps created by developers, which don't exist yet. Expect Monday's WWDC reveal to be a hardware and software showcase, as Apple tries to convince developers the headset is worth their time and money in investments.