Apple Vision Pro is getting a real VR version of Rec Room

Rec Room, the hugely popular VR game, is coming to Apple's new Vision Pro headset. And it isn't getting a half-baked version, either.

The eagle-eyed out there noticed that Rec Room was shown as a downloadable game during the Vision Pro demonstration made during WWDC when the headset was announced. But questions remained as to whether the version available to Vision Pro users would be an actual VR app, or one based on the version already available on the iPad.

Now, we know. It's all VR, all the time.

Virtual Reality gaming

The confirmation comes via an Apple developer talk spotted by UploadVR in which the true nature of the Rec Room game on Vision Pro was outlined.

According to that talk, the full-fat version of Rec Room will come to the headset, complete with hand gesture-based navigation. That's a requirement because Vision Pro doesn't have any controllers, of course. UploadVR notes that Rec Room announced in March that it was already working on controller-free play. Now it seems that will stand the game in good stead come Vision Pro launch day.

As for when that launch day will be, nobody knows just yet. Apple said that the headset will go on sale in early 2024 but that leaves plenty of wiggle room of course. The wait isn't necessarily a bad thing however, with the hope being that developers will be able to use this time to get their apps ready for the big launch.

To that end, Apple has made developer talks available that should help get the ball rolling ahead of the $3,499 headset's launch next year. Registered developers can find those videos, including transcripts, on Apple's dedicated developer website.