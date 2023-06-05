Apple Vision Pro VR headset is revealed — and it will blow your mind

The worst-kept secret in all of tech, Apple VR has finally been revealed at WWDC 2023. Introducing Apple Vision Pro the first truly new product from the company in years — and perhaps its most ambitious venture to date.

Apple Vision Pro is an augmented reality headset with straps that can capture photos and videos, show movies, and more. It's a fully 3D interface with no controllers and features stunning control of apps in the space around you, even casting shadows on the real world.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Vision Pro can also be used in "environments" for watching movies in a forest, for example, using the Digital Crown to adjust the level of immersion. Vision Pro relies solely on your eyes, hands, and voice to control it.

It features apps including Apple TV, Photos, Mail, Messages, Music, Freeform, Safari, and more. It also has its own App Store, and of course, can be controlled using dictation and Siri.

Apple says that a foundational goal was to ensure you weren't disconnected, and it has a screen that can display your eyes using a technology called EyeSight.

(Image credit: Apple)

Vision Pro can also show people who are nearby in the midst of your AR experience. Apple says Vision Pro can be used for work, and synchronizes perfectly with your iPhone and iPad. You can browse large web pages with Safari, and use multiple windows on a large, immersive desktop. You can even look at 3D objects in Messages while continuing to engage with the world around you.

It has a virtual Magic Keyboard and Magic TrackPad, and you can also use your Mac wirelessly with the Vision Pro headset, giving you a massive private 4K display and running other apps alongside it. You can also use Vision Pro to collaborate on documents, and it has spatial FaceTime!

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple says users can also view panoramas in life-size as taken from an iPhone, and Vision Pro can take 3D photos with a camera that can then be viewed at a later date, as well as shooting Spatial Audio.

Vision Pro can also transform your space into a massive cinema with dimmed light and Spatial Audio, with viewing of up to 100 feet using the environment settings. Vision Pro also supports 3D movies with depth and motion.

Vision Pro also supports gaming, but on a screen, with 100 Apple Arcade titles available. It doesn't have immersive VR games (yet).

Disney is also on board with some immersive Apple Vision Pro experiences, the Disney Plus app is coming to Apple Vision Pro with special environments for shows like the Mandalorian, incredible immersive sports viewing, and more.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Vision Pro design

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Vision Pro is a single piece of 3D glass, acting as a lens. It contains cameras with a lightweight frame, featuring a Digital Crown and a button for capturing. The custom Aluminum alloy wraps around your face and is compact, featuring all of the sensors and a high-performance computer complete with a quiet fan.

The band is a soft, comfortable textile. There are different shapes and sizes of frame and feature built-in audio pods for Spatial Audio, so you won't need separate headphones. There's an adjustment dial, and Zeiss will create custom optical inserts that magnetically attach to inserts for those who need prescription glasses. It has all-day use when plugged in or a separate external battery that's good for two hours.

It features 23 million pixels with a microOLED display, with more pixels than a 4K tv per eye.

It's been a tumultuous development cycle for Apple VR, with reports of uncertain direction, manufacturing difficulties, and concern over what would constitute the device's so-called 'killer-app' swirling around the product for months. But in true Apple fashion what has been revealed here is, at the very least, a supremely engineered product, one that makes the competition look like a first draft by comparison.

Such a premium product was always going to command a high price, and a real battle will be on to see whether it or the recently revealed, much more affordable Meta Quest 3 proves the most popular. And that's before finding out whether or not mass market appeal for VR exists beyond a hardcore gaming niche.

Regardless, it's a confident reveal from Apple — even if faith in the VR market and the much-maligned metaverse remains rocky.

