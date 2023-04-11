Apple VR headset gets a significant production shift ahead of grand unveiling

The manufacturer of Apple's upcoming VR headset, Reality Pro, has been removed from the device's supply chain, according to a report from DigiTimes.

Pegatron, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, was previously stated as the exclusive partner of Apple's upcoming Reality Pro VR headset. The report from DigiTimes (opens in new tab) states that Apple has requested that Pegatron hand manufacturing and final assembly to the Chinese supplier, Luxshare.

The Chinese manufacturer, Luxshare, taking over the project, marks the first time in history that a Chinese company will be fully responsible for manufacturing an Apple product at launch.

Luxshare is no stranger to Apple, and it currently manufactures AirPods, iPhones, and Apple Watch models.

A new Apple VR headset manufacturer

DigiTimes states that the change in manufacturer could be related to Pegatron selling its factory in Shanghai to Luxshare and moving some production away from China.

While losing the manufacturing of an Apple product could be detrimental to a company like Pegatron, the rumors of a high price point and low volume of initial models of the Reality Pro VR headset means that it might not be all bad for the Taiwanese company.

The Reality Pro VR headset is rumored to be revealed at WWDC 2023 and will be a major product launch for Apple as it delves into the world of virtual reality headsets. Reports state that Apple VR is likely to cost a very large sum of money, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggesting the headset will cost between $2,000 and $3,000.

With WWDC on June 5 quickly approaching, we only have a little longer to wait to see what Apple has been working on, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. Although, these reports of changing manufacturers could lead to further product delays despite CEO Tim Cook wanting to accelerate the release schedule even if engineers and designers believe otherwise.