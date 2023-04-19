Apple VR release date could be 'months' after WWDC 2023
Don't get too excited just yet.
With the years-long Apple AR/VR headset about to finally be put to bed, we're all expecting Reality Pro to be announced at WWDC23 in June. But a new report suggests that anyone expecting to be keeping their head warm with this thing shortly afterward will likely be left disappointed.
WWDC23's opening keynote is on June 5 of course, but it sounds like iOS 17 and the other software updates won't be the only announcements that take months to ship.
If the report is accurate we can expect to wait a good long while before Apple's $3,000 headset is available to buy.
Better wait than never
That report comes via the usually well-connected Mark Gurman. Writing for Bloomberg (opens in new tab), Gurman says that "the roughly $3,000 headset is set to debut at an event in June, with the product going on sale months later."
It's thought that Apple is already hard at work trying to get first-party apps ready for the new headset and it's thought to be retooling existing iPad apps for the job. But the delay between announcement and release could well be to allow third-party developers to get their ducks in a row as well.
The headset will of course need an App Store full of apps if it is to succeed anywhere near the level of an iPhone or an Apple Watch, and by announcing at WWDC and launching months down the line Apple buys developers time. Time to build the apps that early adopters will need when their headset lands on their doorstep.
Apple is expected to give the headset all of the tools needed to make a great place for apps to be, too. It's getting high-resolution displays, multiple cameras, and silicon to rival even the best Macs.
At least we should get so many of our questions answered when Apple announces the headset in June — starting with whether it really is going to charge $3,000 for it or not.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.