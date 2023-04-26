Apple's AR/VR headset enters 'final sprint' as WWDC launch nears

Apple's AR/VR Reality Pro headset has been strongly tipped for an announcement during the WWDC23 event in June. Now, a new report backs that up by saying that the supply chain has all of its ducks in a row ahead of the big day.

While Apple isn't expected to make the headset available immediately, a new report suggests that the supply chain is ready to get things moving. It says that the project is now in the "final spring" and that it's ready to enter the supply chain stage of production.

While Apple has yet to confirm that the headset exists, it's thought that the WWDC23 unveiling will take place a matter of months before Reality Pro hits store shelves around the world.

Apple's headset reality

That's according to a report by the Economic Daily News (opens in new tab) which reports that GIS is the company that has been chosen to handle lens lamination for the headset and that it "is the closest to the final product shipment."

Based on that information the report confirms the expectation that Apple will announce the headset during WWDC which will see its annual keynote take place on June 5, 2023.

While GIS refused to comment on any individual customer, including Apple, it did reportedly say that it has "entered the metaverse market this year," according to the report. It's also said that it will start shipping to customers in the second quarter. It's that Apple is one of those customers.

The report goes on to say that GIS will be the one tasked with fitting the lenses for the Reality Pro while Luxshare will be the company tasked with putting everything else together.

The Reality Pro headset is expected to cost as much as $3,000 and have an external battery. But it won't connect to any other device which means you won't need to buy the best Mac Apple sells just to use it.