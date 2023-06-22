Apple's Vision Pro is so impressive Meta's overclocking its headsets to keep up

Apple's Vision Pro headset is the talk of the town right now and in reality, it already was long before the June 5 announcement. It won't release until early 2024, but Vision Pro is already starting to have an impact on the AR/VR headset market.

Shortly before Apple announced its own headset Meta rushed out the announcement of its own next-gen offering, dubbed Meta Quest 3. The headset will go on sale in September, but those who own the older Quest 2 or Quest Pro won't have to wait that long to get something new — they're getting overclocked GPU and CPUs right now.

The move will mean that Meta's existing headsets will offer improved performance compared to their previous state. Whether or not they'll be able to offer anything close to what Apple's M2 and R1 chip can muster in Vision Pro is another matter.

A free performance upgrade

Meta announced the availability of these new upgrades via a blog post, promising some big numbers from its v55 software update.

"With v55, we're updating the Quest 2 and Pro GPU and CPU," Meta said. "Both headsets should see an up-to 26% CPU performance increase, while you can expect an up-to 19% GPU speed increase for Quest 2 and 11% GPU speed increase for Quest Pro."

As for what that will mean for users, Meta also shared a proof of concept video in which The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners can be seen running at an improved resolution thanks to Meta's speed boost.

Meta's new software update should be rolling out to Quest 2 and Quest Pro owners right now, so if that's you we'd suggest hitting that software update button.

