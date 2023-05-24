This Apple patent shows that Apple VR could create spaces using your other devices

An Apple VR announcement is just around the corner, but that doesn't seem to have stopped Apple from filing more patents as to the tech inside the new VR headset. This patent filing could tell us a little about the way that Apple expects some users to use the headset, including along with other devices that they may have.

WWDC is now only a few weeks away – the show will take place June 5 at Apple Park, and it's expected that Apple will reveal the new Apple VR (or Reality Pro, as we may soon see), a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, and more information about the next iOS version, iOS 17.

Using Apple VR with other devices

(Image credit: Apple)

The patent at hand was spotted by Apple World Today, and it has a number of things to pay attention to. First of all, and perhaps the most simple thing here, is that the patent uses the 'RealityPro' name in reference to an augmented/virtual reality headset. This is a name that's long been rumored, but it looks like this is what Apple could well be using now for the VR goggles.

The rest of the patent includes various other Apple devices, such as the best iPhones, iPads, and even Macs. It's all in relation to something that sounds like virtual conferencing, or "a virtual meeting of at least one first user and at least one second user, wherein the communication system comprises at least one first communication device associated with the at least one first user and at least one second communication device associated with the at least one second user." Phew.

What does that mean? It looks like it means something about the Apple VR headset being used as part of a video call, connected to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone. Each user in the call will need to be connected to a device as such and can then have a virtual meeting. Apple, in the patent, says that this could be used in gaming and entertainment but also for interaction between users.