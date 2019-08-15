What you need to know
- The Genki Covert Dock is a new item on Kickstarter aimed.
- This third-party dock allows you to charge your Nintendo Switch and play it on your TV without using the main dock.
- The Genki Covert Dock is a small device, as you can see in the picture above.
If you've wanted to play your Nintendo Switch on your TV, but without the original dock, Human Things is working on something up your alley. The Genki Covert Dock is a new Kickstarter device that lets you do just that. It's a small charging device you can hook your Switch up to and play on a TV with, instead of using the dock. It has both USB-C charging capabilities and an HDMI output.
This device is made with Gallium Nitride, which Human Things credits as being crucial to the design. It's been a popular item on Kickstarter, being completely funded in 40 minutes and is currently sitting at $894,506. Not bad compared to its initial goal of $50,000. You can see more information on the Kickstarter page here.
