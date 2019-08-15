If you've wanted to play your Nintendo Switch on your TV, but without the original dock, Human Things is working on something up your alley. The Genki Covert Dock is a new Kickstarter device that lets you do just that. It's a small charging device you can hook your Switch up to and play on a TV with, instead of using the dock. It has both USB-C charging capabilities and an HDMI output.

This device is made with Gallium Nitride, which Human Things credits as being crucial to the design. It's been a popular item on Kickstarter, being completely funded in 40 minutes and is currently sitting at $894,506. Not bad compared to its initial goal of $50,000. You can see more information on the Kickstarter page here.

