What you need to know
- Apple has launched its latest Apple ID promotion.
- Users can get a 10% bonus when adding funds to their Apple ID account.
- The promotion runs through July 10.
Apple is back with its popular Apple ID promotion in which it offers customers a bonus to add funds to their Apple ID account.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple is offering customers a ten percent bonus when adding funds to their Apple ID account between now and July 10. According to the report, the offer is available to customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, but should also be available in other countries.
Apple offers a few preset amounts to choose from as well as the bonus you will receive, but you can also choose "Other" and add whatever amount you would like. You will still receive a bonus based on the amount you entered.
The bonus potential of the promotion is capped at $20, so you will only receive a bonus when you fund your Apple ID account up to $200. For those that do, you will end up with $220 in your account. The promotion is also only able to be used one time, so make sure you fund the account with that in mind.
Once the funds are in your Apple ID account, you can use that money to purchase things across Apple's ecosystem like the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple Books, iCloud, and more.
In order to take advantage of the promotion, navigate to Settings > Your Name > iTunes & App Store > Apple ID > View Apple ID > Add Funds to Apple ID.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
