A new Apple Card discount for new customers is offering $50 to spend at Walgreens if you yourself spend $50 within the first 30 days of signing up.

As MacRumors reports:

Apple and Walgreens have partnered up on a new offer to entice U.S. users to sign up for Apple Card, with users who open an account during the month of June eligible to receive $50 in bonus Daily Cash if they spend at least $50 on their ‌Apple Card‌ at Walgreens within the first 30 days.

The deal can be found in the Walgreens app for iOS, at the bottom of the 'Weekly Ad & Coupons page'. Tapping on the link 'Get $50 with a new Apple Card' will take you to the application process for Apple Card found in your iOS Wallet app.

To take advantage of the offer, you must spend $50 on your Apple Card at Walgreens within the first 30 days to qualify for the $50 in bonus daily cash. Walgreens is also one of the retailers were you can get 3% back on all Walgreens purchases, when you use your Apple Card with Apple pay. This offer has been extended to Walgreens drive-thrus until the end of July.

In the last 24 hours, it emerged that Apple was once again extending its Apple Card payment deferrals through June. By applying through Apple's Customer Assistance Program, users can ask to defer (not skip) their payment without incurring further interest charges, an initiative that began earlier this year do to the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.