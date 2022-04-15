Apple Arcade has added two new App Store Greats to the collection today with Construction Simulator 2+ and Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ both now available for download.

Both of the new games can be downloaded for free by all Apple Arcade subscribers and they'll be completely free of ads and in-app purchases. All you need to do is download and play!

Starting with Construction Simulator 2+, Apple Arcade subscribers can play on their iPhone and iPad with Game Center support also included. What will you do after installing Construction Simulator 2+, you ask? You'll construct things, of course!

In Construction Simulator 2, you build your own construction company and take the wheel of 40+ original, licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Mack Trucks, Meiller Kipper, and Kenworth. Dig to your heart's content in the popular sequel to Construction Simulator 2014, operate massive cranes, load construction materials, pour concrete, and cover the streets in Westside Plains city with asphalt. Construction Simulator 2 takes you to the USA and offers up road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match. Expand into new regions, enlarge your fleet, and master more than 60 engaging and challenging construction jobs.

If that sounds like your idea of fun, you're in luck! You can download Construction Simulator 2+ via the App Store now.

More interested in building big breaks than houses? Don't worry, you can try Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ instead! The original version of this title is still available for $7.99, which in turn means that this free Apple Arcade iteration is a bargain. You'll play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac if you like and Game Center support is again offered.