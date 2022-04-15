What you need to know
- Apple Arcade has added two App Store Greats to the collection today.
- Fans of snooker, pool, and construction are all in for a treat with the arrival of two new games.
- Apple Arcade games don't have ads or in-app purchases.
Apple Arcade has added two new App Store Greats to the collection today with Construction Simulator 2+ and Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ both now available for download.
Both of the new games can be downloaded for free by all Apple Arcade subscribers and they'll be completely free of ads and in-app purchases. All you need to do is download and play!
Starting with Construction Simulator 2+, Apple Arcade subscribers can play on their iPhone and iPad with Game Center support also included. What will you do after installing Construction Simulator 2+, you ask? You'll construct things, of course!
In Construction Simulator 2, you build your own construction company and take the wheel of 40+ original, licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Mack Trucks, Meiller Kipper, and Kenworth. Dig to your heart's content in the popular sequel to Construction Simulator 2014, operate massive cranes, load construction materials, pour concrete, and cover the streets in Westside Plains city with asphalt. Construction Simulator 2 takes you to the USA and offers up road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match. Expand into new regions, enlarge your fleet, and master more than 60 engaging and challenging construction jobs.
If that sounds like your idea of fun, you're in luck! You can download Construction Simulator 2+ via the App Store now.
More interested in building big breaks than houses? Don't worry, you can try Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ instead! The original version of this title is still available for $7.99, which in turn means that this free Apple Arcade iteration is a bargain. You'll play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac if you like and Game Center support is again offered.
Following the worldwide success of its sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Snooker & Pool 2022, probably one of the most realistic and playable snooker and pool games available on mobile devices. Boasting fully textured game environments and full 3D rigid body physics this game is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.
Just like Construction Simulator, Pro Pool & Snooker 2022+ is available for download right now in the App Store.
It might be less important in terms of these games, but a game controller really will level up your mobile gaming experience. Be sure to check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming before making a buying decision.
