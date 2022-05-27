It's Friday which means Apple Arcade has a new game for people to download. This time that game is Pro Darts 2022+, a title that is free to download for all Apple Arcade subscribers on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Being an Apple Arcade game, Pro Darts 2022+ comes without any ads or in-app purchases to ruin the fun. You'll need to be a subscriber to download the game, of course, but that'll also unlock a world of games that are available without the need for additional expense, too.

In terms of Pro Darts 2022+, gamers can look forward to playing in fully textured 3D worlds and on custom boards. New game types are also included, making Pro Darts 2022+ "the complete package for both casual and serious gamers."