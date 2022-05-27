Apple Arcade in the App Store running on multiple devicesSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Pro Darts 2022+ is now available for download from the App Store thanks to Apple Arcade.
  • Gamers will be able to play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
  • The game features 28 computer opponents and features high definition 3D textured environments.

It's Friday which means Apple Arcade has a new game for people to download. This time that game is Pro Darts 2022+, a title that is free to download for all Apple Arcade subscribers on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Being an Apple Arcade game, Pro Darts 2022+ comes without any ads or in-app purchases to ruin the fun. You'll need to be a subscriber to download the game, of course, but that'll also unlock a world of games that are available without the need for additional expense, too.

In terms of Pro Darts 2022+, gamers can look forward to playing in fully textured 3D worlds and on custom boards. New game types are also included, making Pro Darts 2022+ "the complete package for both casual and serious gamers."

Following the worldwide successes of Pro Snooker, Pro Pool and our other sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Darts 2022; one of the most feature packed and playable darts games available for mobile devices.

With fully textured 3D game environments, specialist custom boards for standard and more obscure game types, and millions of possible dart component combinations, Pro Darts 2022 is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.

Subscribers to Apple Arcade can download Pro Darts 2022+ from the App Store now without paying a penny. Not so much of a darts fan? Check out our list of the best Apple Arcade games instead, you're sure to find something to fit your mood there!

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.