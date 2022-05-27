What you need to know
- Pro Darts 2022+ is now available for download from the App Store thanks to Apple Arcade.
- Gamers will be able to play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- The game features 28 computer opponents and features high definition 3D textured environments.
It's Friday which means Apple Arcade has a new game for people to download. This time that game is Pro Darts 2022+, a title that is free to download for all Apple Arcade subscribers on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Being an Apple Arcade game, Pro Darts 2022+ comes without any ads or in-app purchases to ruin the fun. You'll need to be a subscriber to download the game, of course, but that'll also unlock a world of games that are available without the need for additional expense, too.
In terms of Pro Darts 2022+, gamers can look forward to playing in fully textured 3D worlds and on custom boards. New game types are also included, making Pro Darts 2022+ "the complete package for both casual and serious gamers."
Following the worldwide successes of Pro Snooker, Pro Pool and our other sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Darts 2022; one of the most feature packed and playable darts games available for mobile devices.
With fully textured 3D game environments, specialist custom boards for standard and more obscure game types, and millions of possible dart component combinations, Pro Darts 2022 is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.
Subscribers to Apple Arcade can download Pro Darts 2022+ from the App Store now without paying a penny. Not so much of a darts fan? Check out our list of the best Apple Arcade games instead, you're sure to find something to fit your mood there!
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Celebrate 'Stranger Things' season 4 with this cool WhatsApp sticker pack
It's here! After a long wait, Stranger Things season four, volume one is now available to stream on Netflix and you can celebrate with a cool new WhatsApp sticker pack!
Gorgeous new Pride Apple Watch bands are now available at some Apple Stores
Apple's latest Pride Apple Watch bands are now available to buy in some Apple Stores, although whether you can walk into a store and pick one up yourself will very much depend on where you happen to be.
Rare Steve Jobs check for $9.18 goes under the hammer, could fetch $25k
A rare check signed by Steve Jobs dated July 23, 1976, has just gone up for auction and could be worth a lot more than it was originally written out for...
Shoot 'em up with these great titles on Apple Arcade
Sometimes you just want to shoot the baddies, and these Apple Arcade games will let you do just that!