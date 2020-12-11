If you enjoy sending holiday cards to your friends and family members, it might be a struggle to find an appropriate greeting card this year. The usual festive photo cards showcasing your family's cheerful smiles might feel a little bit off in the year of the pandemic.
Enter the Quarantine Holiday Cards from Nations Photo Labs. These cheeky cards manage to have a little fun and bring some humor to a not-so-funny situation. You still want to let your loved ones know you care, after all.
Holiday cheer despite the year
Quarantine Holiday Cards
All is (not) calm
We can all agree that 2020 has not been an ordinary year. Your holiday cards can reflect that with gentle humor.
The Quarantine Holiday Cards collection includes sentiments such as:
- Twenty twenty is almost over. Cheers!
- Deck the halls with masks and toilet paper. FALALALA 2020 is almost over!
- All is (mostly) calm
- All is NOT calm
- Home for the holidays (and the rest of 2020)
- Home for the holidays whether we like it or not
- 2020, the year we'll wish you cheer from over here!
- Wishing you were near
- Joy to the world, 2020 is almost over!
- Longest year ever!
- Together more than ever
- Merrily keeping our sleighs six feet away
- Health + Hope
- Bring it on, 2021
- Okayest year ever
- It's fine, we're fine, everything is fine
- Quarantine Chronicles
- Dear Santa, how about a do-over?
- We made it
- What a year - but we rolled with it (with graphic of toilet paper tree)
My personal choice:
I selected the card that says, "Wishing you cheer despite the year" and included separate photos of my kids since we weren't really together much this year at all. When we were together, we were too socially distanced to get a family photo.
The Nations Photo Lab website has a premium feel to it. The selection of photo cards you can order is enormous; you're certainly not limited to quarantine-themed cards. All of the cards are printed on high-quality card stock. Choose from six different paper options: semi-gloss, premium matte, linen, pearl, felt, and bamboo.
Standard white envelopes come with your order, but you can upgrade to fancier pearl, craft, or merlot envelopes if you wish. The cards run at just under $1 each; you're getting gorgeous card stock cards printed on both sides with no logo on the back. The minimum order is 25 cards.
