What you need to know
- Redbox has confirmed that it is leaving the video gaming rental business.
- The rental company has several video games currently in its inventory.
- The company wants to quickly get rid of this inventory, so right now you can purchase used Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch games for ridiculously cheap.
- The best options will go quickly, so you'll want to snatch these deals up fast.
- The catch is that the only way to buy these games is through your local kiosk. Unfortunately, some kiosks don't have any video games or don't have very many.
Earlier this month, Redbox revealed that it was getting out of the gaming rental business in order to focus solely on movie rentals. Given that Redbox has been renting out video games for the past few years, the company has acquired a rather large inventory of Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch games. As part of their transition to movie-only rentals, Redbox is selling off this enormous inventory for ridiculously low prices.
The thing is that you can only purchase these games through your local Redbox kiosks, so you're at the mercy of what's available near you. In addition to that, they come in the Redbox disc case instead of the official box, but considering how cheap they're selling, it's worth it. You can check to see what games are located in your local kiosks by going to the Redbox website.
These are some really good prices. In my local kiosks alone, I've seen Death Stranding for PS4 going for only $24.99, Borderlands 3 for Xbox One going for only $19.99, and Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch selling for only $34.99. These deals are going to fly out of these kiosks once word gets out, so you'll want to check your local Redbox machines as soon as you can. It's the best time of the year for this to happen, too. You might be able to pick up the perfect Christmas present for super cheap. Check your local kiosks before they sell out of all the good video games!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
