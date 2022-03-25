iMore is delighted to announce that we have partnered with the incredible people at Grid Studio to give away some fantastic prizes to five of our lucky readers.
Grid Studio is a company that takes old and nostalgic pieces of tech, fashioning them into eye-catching works of art that are the perfect addition to any office or home. They take devices like Apple's best iPhones of yesteryear, disassembling them to create artwork, and now you could be in with a chance of winning some absolutely free!
iMore and Grid Studio are giving away not one, not two, but five prizes.
Grid 1
The grand prize is Grid's Studio 1, a framed original iPhone, first pioneered by Apple back in 2007. This is an incredibly rare piece and retails on Grid's website for $399.
Grid 4S and 5
Next, we have two runners-up prizes, the Grid 4S and Grid 5, housing a disassembled iPhone 4S and iPhone 5 respectively worth $139 each.
Grid A7 and A5X
Finally, two lucky winners will receive one of Grid's acrylic iPhone chips, either the A7 or the A5X, worth $39.99 each.
How to enter
To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is follow the instructions in the widget below. Once you've logged in, you can increase your chances by carrying out the different prompts! The giveaway will run for three weeks from **March 25, with entries closing at midnight ET on April 15.
Enter for a chance to win an incredible piece of iPhone artwork from Grid Studio
Winners will be announced the following week and prizes will be shipped by Grid Studio. You must be a resident of either the United States or the UK in order to enter.
You can check out Grid Studio's full range of nostalgic art on its website, where the company sells not only Apple products but also retro games consoles like the Game Boy and even other phones including BlackBerry.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
