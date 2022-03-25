iMore is delighted to announce that we have partnered with the incredible people at Grid Studio to give away some fantastic prizes to five of our lucky readers.

Grid Studio is a company that takes old and nostalgic pieces of tech, fashioning them into eye-catching works of art that are the perfect addition to any office or home. They take devices like Apple's best iPhones of yesteryear, disassembling them to create artwork, and now you could be in with a chance of winning some absolutely free!

iMore and Grid Studio are giving away not one, not two, but five prizes.

Grid 1

The grand prize is Grid's Studio 1, a framed original iPhone, first pioneered by Apple back in 2007. This is an incredibly rare piece and retails on Grid's website for $399.