Samuel Ross, who collaborated with Beats by Dre on the product, says that new printmaking techniques were developed to provide a sensory experience with the headphones and their packaging.

"The focus of our Beats A-COLD-WALL* collaboration was to convey a universal material language that is both sensitive and recognizable to all, ensuring a minimalistic sensibility carried through the process.

I wanted to produce a product language suitable for everyday use. Precision and specificity became unspoken rules throughout the process, from product to packaging. New printmaking techniques were developed with Beats to offer a two-tone patina composed of slate greys and washed chalks. The semblance of both, offer a textured hand-touch that reflects the sensation of the hand engaging with raw minerals and manufactured materials - the sensory experience had to exist across physical touch alongside acoustic.

Building a literal link between environment, inspiration, material and function enabled us to project shared, hyper local, hyper global influences as a keystone for a universal community. By this I mean through the cinematography, the shifting of environments and location - the catalyst of music playing a major role in transporting a listener, or transforming a physical environment."