What you need to know
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows is the latest game to land on Apple Arcade.
- It's a "narrative idle game" based on the hit series.
- Unsurprisingly, it's all about the infamous Wall, but 8,000 years before the series we know.
The latest game to land, exclusively, on Apple Arcade is based on the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" and you can download Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows now.
The game, described as a "narrative idle game based in the Game of Thrones universe," will have in-world time pass at the same speed as the real world. That adds an interesting dynamic and it isn't one that we come across all that much. The story sounds pretty awesome, too.
In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night's Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond. Into these untamed wilds, sworn brothers and their allies set out on rangings to face the dangers that would threaten the realm. But the Wall is a blade that cuts both ways.
And here's a handy trailer, too.
Developer Devolver says that we will be sending expeditions beyond the Wall and our intrepid explorers will continue their quest even while we aren't playing. That sounds like a recipe for disaster and anxiety to me, but to each their own!
Anyone with a $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription can download the new game directly from the App Store now. It's available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
