Goal Zero, the leader in portable energy, introduced the next generation of its award-winning lithium power stations at International CES 2020. The all-new Yeti X models provide dependable power at home or on-the-go without the noise, fumes, and maintenance of traditional gasoline generators. They feature several new sizes, upgrades across the entire line and improved components for the largest power stations.

The Yeti X line is a range of lithium power stations for mobile charging. They've expanded the range by adding new sizes. There's a new 200X, the most compact, and lightweight model yet, and at the other end of the scale is the 6000X, which can be used as backup power to "run key circuits in your home for days at a time." The new full lineup is as follows: Yeti 200X, 500X, 1000X, 1500X, 3000X and 6000X.

All six Yeti X models have been upgraded to include USB-C compatibility, as well as maximum power point tracking that provides up to 30% faster solar charging. The USB-C power delivery can utilize fast-charge in compatible devices. There are also new regulated 12V ports for use with portable fridges and other devices.

On top of that, the three largest Yeti X models have a new high powered 2000W AC inverter: