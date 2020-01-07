What you need to know
- Goal Zero has announced new Yeti X models.
- They're next-generation power stations for mobile charging.
- There are new sizes and upgrades across the board.
Goal Zero has announced its new next-generation Yeti X power stations at CES 2020.
In a press release Goal Zero said:
Goal Zero, the leader in portable energy, introduced the next generation of its award-winning lithium power stations at International CES 2020. The all-new Yeti X models provide dependable power at home or on-the-go without the noise, fumes, and maintenance of traditional gasoline generators. They feature several new sizes, upgrades across the entire line and improved components for the largest power stations.
The Yeti X line is a range of lithium power stations for mobile charging. They've expanded the range by adding new sizes. There's a new 200X, the most compact, and lightweight model yet, and at the other end of the scale is the 6000X, which can be used as backup power to "run key circuits in your home for days at a time." The new full lineup is as follows: Yeti 200X, 500X, 1000X, 1500X, 3000X and 6000X.
All six Yeti X models have been upgraded to include USB-C compatibility, as well as maximum power point tracking that provides up to 30% faster solar charging. The USB-C power delivery can utilize fast-charge in compatible devices. There are also new regulated 12V ports for use with portable fridges and other devices.
On top of that, the three largest Yeti X models have a new high powered 2000W AC inverter:
"...allowing them to power anything that typically requires a standard wall outlet. The big three Yeti X models also see increased 12V output and will charge twice as fast from wall outlets, giving greater flexibility to customers with demanding power requirements.
There's also a new Yeti App. Version 3.0 features historical power tracking, charging profiles and a "Battery Saver Mode." As of right now you can buy the 200X from GoalZero.com, Amazon and approved retailers. The rest of the range will be released throughout 2020.
FBI seeks Apple's assistance in unlocking Pensacola gunman's iPhone
The FBI has asked Apple to assist it in the unlocking of two iPhones it believes belonged to the alleged gunman who attacked a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.
OtterBox and PopSockets collaborate on a sleek new iPhone case
OtterBox cases are known for having excellent smartphone protection, and PopSockets PopGrips are known for giving you a secure grip on your phone. The two companies have collaborated on several cases, and the latest is the slim and trim Figura Series.
South Korean investors are choosing Apple over Samsung
Apple is proving popular with investors in Samsung's back yard, according to the Korea Securities Depository. And they should know.
Don't be caught without a charger for your Versa 2!
Even though the Fitbit Versa 2 has incredible battery life for a smartwatch, it doesn't hurt to be prepared for when the charge gets low. Check out these charging cables and pick a couple up for yourself so you aren't left powerless in a pinch.