After games like Hyrule Warriors, hack-and-slack combat has become a popular genre on the Nintendo Switch. So it's unsurprising that God Eater 3 has finally made it here, bringing Bandai Namco's technical, customizable action RPG to the hybrid console for satisfying combat both on the TV and in your hands.

Devour a deity God Eater 3 Master your newfound powers and gain even more Take up your trusty God Arc and slay an army of monsters using the powers you've gained from consuming gods. This action RPG with its hack-and-slack combat allows you to gain new abilities with each new monster you destroy, continue to power up, and destroy the strongest creatures with powerful combo attacks. $60 at Amazon

If you've never touched a God Eater game but love hack-and-slash gameplay, it's worth giving this title a look on Switch. Here's everything you need to know before diving in for the first time: What is God Eater?

God Eater is a series of action RPG games with hack and slash combat, where said combat is the main focus that the game and story revolve around. you play as the titular God Eater, a powerful adventurer who has the ability to consume powerful creatures and steal their powers. You're armed with a God Arc, a transformative weapon that's customizable in a number of ways and that drives the powerful combo attacks you use to bring down your foes. God Eater 3 takes place in a harsh, monster-ridden world where "Oracle cells" have begun to consume all life. As they grew more powerful, they took on the name Aragami, and became immune to conventional weapons. However you, with your God Arc, are able to destroy the Aragami. You'll begin just by fighting for your own survival, but as you team up with others to take down more and more Aragami and grow ever more powerful, your fight will eventually become the fight for the very survival of mankind. How do I play?

God Eater 3 is an action RPG extremely focused on combat, so while you'll be exploring the world, you'll be fighting constantly. Your weapon, the God Arc, is customizable and over time will eventually be able to be converted into eight different melee forms, four gun forms, and three shield forms. You can choose the way you want to fight with your God Arc, or change it up to face different types of enemies. Beyond that, you'll gain new powers as you defeat more monsters, which you'll string into powerful combos using moves such as Burst Arts and Dive attacks. The fun of God Eater 3 is in customizing your character and your fighting style, so you'll be spending a lot of time experimenting with different abilities to find the style that works best for how you like to play. What's new in God Eater 3?

God Eater 3 follows from the previous two games in terms of its gameplay style, but it features a new story and characters from its predecessors. If you haven't played the first two God Eaters, don't worry about jumping in here. You'll get the hang of things quickly. Additionally, it's worth noting that while the Nintendo Switch version has launched after the game's release on PS4 and Steam, it is almost entirely the same as the other version of the game. The only difference is that the Nintendo Switch version of the game allows for 4-player local co-op, which was not an option on PS4 or Steam. Can I play with friends?

Yes! God Eater 3 supports online play with up to eight total players. Its co-op mode lets you team up with three other friends to fight monsters (a mode that can also be played locally), and a special assault mode gets a total of eight players together for a special style of mission. When can I get it? God Eater 3 is out now for the Nintendo Switch, and it costs $60.

