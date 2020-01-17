The Apple Card might have Apple's logo on it and it might have fewer strings attached then most credit cards, but that doesn't make it any less dangerous. And Apple's partner Goldman Sachs says it will chase down anyone who owes it money despite Apple's image.

The news came during a Goldman Sachs earnings call as reported by Business Insider. During the call Goldman CFO's pointed out that even though Apple may "lay claim" to Apple Card, it's still a Goldman Sachs card at heart.