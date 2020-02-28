Sony recently released the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment as a way to allow gamers to move some of the buttons to the back of their controllers. They can re-map one of 16 functions to those buttons, and they all work with iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Macs.

We'd assumed that would be the case, but the folks at Cult of Mac have had Sony confirm as much.

"It is compatible," a company representative said. "The Back Button Attachment feeds directly into the DualShock4 button prompts as if they were the exact buttons pressed."

That means that if you map one of those new buttons to be the "X" button, Apple devices will think that the real "X" button has been pressed whenever the attachment is used. As far as the device is concerned, nothing special happened.

In turn, any device that supports the DualShock 4 Controller should work just fine with the Back Button Attachment. All you need to do now is find somewhere with one in stock. And that's easier said than done.