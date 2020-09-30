Goodlinks Ipad Iphone MacSource: Ngoc Luu

What you need to know

  • GoodLinks is one of the best read later apps around.
  • It just received a big version 1.2 update on iPhone and iPad.
  • iOS 14 widgets, a new iPad layout, and more are included.

GoodLinks is my go-to read later app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac and now the first two have new versions available – version 1.2 – complete with a ton of new features. The best of those? Support for iOS 14 widgets.

Now users can put a list of their articles right on their Home screen if that's their jam, but that isn't even close to being the only change here. There's quite a bit going on here, including an all-new iPad layout.

  • Added support for iOS 14.
  • List Widget: quickly access to a list or tag right from your Home screen.
  • Link Widget: open a random unread link.
  • 3-column layout with sidebar for iPad.
  • Added option to show or hide read links in lists and tags.
  • Added settings to change badge counts for the app icon, lists and tags.
  • Added new keyboard shortcuts.
  • Improved drag and drop support.
  • Various other improvements and bug fixes.

That three-column iPad layout is a big deal because it makes GoodLinks look right at home alongside all of the other apps that have been revamped for iPadOS 14. It's a great look and one I've been enjoying in beta form for a little while. Now we need all apps to get the same layout.

This new update is available for free to existing GoodLinks owners. Everyone else can pick it up for a bargain $4.99 right from the App Store now.

