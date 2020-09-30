GoodLinks is my go-to read later app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac and now the first two have new versions available – version 1.2 – complete with a ton of new features. The best of those? Support for iOS 14 widgets.

Now users can put a list of their articles right on their Home screen if that's their jam, but that isn't even close to being the only change here. There's quite a bit going on here, including an all-new iPad layout.

Added support for iOS 14.

List Widget: quickly access to a list or tag right from your Home screen.

Link Widget: open a random unread link.

3-column layout with sidebar for iPad.

Added option to show or hide read links in lists and tags.

Added settings to change badge counts for the app icon, lists and tags.

Added new keyboard shortcuts.

Improved drag and drop support.

Various other improvements and bug fixes.

That three-column iPad layout is a big deal because it makes GoodLinks look right at home alongside all of the other apps that have been revamped for iPadOS 14. It's a great look and one I've been enjoying in beta form for a little while. Now we need all apps to get the same layout.

This new update is available for free to existing GoodLinks owners. Everyone else can pick it up for a bargain $4.99 right from the App Store now.