What you need to know
- GoodLinks is one of the best read later apps around.
- It just received a big version 1.2 update on iPhone and iPad.
- iOS 14 widgets, a new iPad layout, and more are included.
GoodLinks is my go-to read later app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac and now the first two have new versions available – version 1.2 – complete with a ton of new features. The best of those? Support for iOS 14 widgets.
Now users can put a list of their articles right on their Home screen if that's their jam, but that isn't even close to being the only change here. There's quite a bit going on here, including an all-new iPad layout.
- Added support for iOS 14.
- List Widget: quickly access to a list or tag right from your Home screen.
- Link Widget: open a random unread link.
- 3-column layout with sidebar for iPad.
- Added option to show or hide read links in lists and tags.
- Added settings to change badge counts for the app icon, lists and tags.
- Added new keyboard shortcuts.
- Improved drag and drop support.
- Various other improvements and bug fixes.
That three-column iPad layout is a big deal because it makes GoodLinks look right at home alongside all of the other apps that have been revamped for iPadOS 14. It's a great look and one I've been enjoying in beta form for a little while. Now we need all apps to get the same layout.
This new update is available for free to existing GoodLinks owners. Everyone else can pick it up for a bargain $4.99 right from the App Store now.
