GoodNotes has been updated to version 5.3, but that isn't the interesting part. What's really going to pickle your onion is the new support for all of the iPadOS hotness. Yes, the update works on iPhone as well, but iPad is really where all the magic happens.

Like every other app update that's arrived in the last two weeks, GoodNotes now supports Dark Mode. But there are also some special dark paper templates to go along with it, too. Never before has taking notes been so pleasing on the eye.

Dark Mode is table stakes right now, but GoodNotes takes things up a notch by adding support for multiple windows alongside it. Just dragging something to the edge of the iPad's screen opens it into a new window, ready to meet all of your multitasking whims. Those things can be documents, folders, pages from a document view, or even tabs. If you just want to start up with a fresh new instance of GoodNotes, no problem. Drag its icon to the edge of the screen and you're golden.